Miami East boys win Miami County Invitational track and field meet

TIPP CITY — The Miami East boys track and field team won the Miami County Invitational Tuesday.

Covington finished fourth, Piqua was fifth, Newton sixth and Bradford eighth.

The Vikings swept all four relays — winning the 400 relay (Brown, Taynor, Weldy, Baker), 45.22; the 800 relay (Baker, Brokschmidt, Weldy, Taynor), 1:36.62; the 1,600 relay (Weldy, Horne, Bertsch, Baker), 3:48.78; and the 3,200 relay (Brautigam, Bertsch, Horne, Austerman), 8:45.63.

Also winning was Justin Brown, long jump, 20-1 3-4 and tied for second in the high jump, 5-9; while Brokschmidt took second in both the long jump, 18-7 1-4; and pole vault, 12-6.

Dalton Taynor was second in the 100, 11.61; and 200, 23.27.

Also finishing second were Gavin Horne, 1,600, 4:49.97; and Erik Austerman, 800, 2:12.41.

Finishing third were Brown, 100, 11.73; and Horne, 3,200, 10:40.08.

Covington was led by Cade Harshbarger, who swept the 110 hurdles, 15.56; and 300 hurdles, 41.25.

Also winning for Covington were Gray Harshbarger, 400, 54.01; and Jett Murphy, pole vault, 13-6.

Taking second was Andrew Cates, 400, 54.41; while Zach Parrett tied for second in the high jump, 5-9.

Piqua had a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay (Bushnell, Schaeffer, Cavender, Evans), 3:52.01; and a third-place finish in the 3,200 relay (Baker, Evans, Schaeffer, Fletcher), 9:18.66.

For Newton, Cameron Stine won the high jump, 6-0; and finsihed third in the 110 hurdles, 16.25; while Dawson Hildebrand won the shot put, 49-5 1-4.

Jacob McQuinn led Bradford with a second-place finish in the discus, 144-7.

Finishing third were Johnny Fike, 800, 2:12.72; and the 1,600 relay (Dickerson, Hoover, Mills, Fike), 3:54.12.

GIRLS

The Miami East girls finished third.

Covington was fifth, Piqua was sixth, Bradford was seventh and Newton was ninth.

Winning for Miami East were Kaitlyn Mack, 300 hurdles, 52.17; and the 1,600 relay (Mack, Yingst, Ondera, Monnin), 4:33.46.

Taking second were Lindsey Yingst, 800, 2:41.75; and Rachel Ondera, discus, 119-10.

Finishing third were Ondera, 400, 66.04; and Natalie Blair, 800, 2:44.13.

Winning for Covington were Breanna Kimmel, 100, 13.25; the 400 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, Breanna Kimmel), 53.72; and the 3,200 relay (Boehringer, Horner, Plessinger, Alexander), 10:24.19.

Taking second were Morgan Kimmel, 300 hurdles, 54,35; Lauren Christian, shot put, 39-9 1-4; and the 800 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, Breanna Kimmel), 1:55.89.

Piqua got third-place finishes from Whitney Evans, 300 hurdles, 54.98; Skylar Sloan, 200, 29.71; the 400 relay (Sloan, Evans, Roberts, Honeycutt), 57,12; the 800 relay (Roberts, Cox, Sloan, Dodds), 1:58.51; and the 1,600 relay (Dodds, Evans, Cox, Roberts), 4:44.15.

Bradford got third-place finishes from Olivia Daugherty, 3,200, 13:48.73; and Maia Stump, long jump, 14-7 1-2.