Tough night on diamond for Piqua teams

By Rob Kiser

It was tough night for Piqua on both the baseball and softball diamonds in bitterly cold weather.

The baseball team managed just four hits in a 2-0 loss to Sidney.

Piqua dropped to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in GWOC American play, having a four-game win streak snapped.

Sidney improved 4-6 overall and 3-4 in GWOC American play.

Piqua threatened in the first when Austin Davis had the first of two hits and Cory Cotrell was hit by a pitch to put runner on first and second with one out.

But, Sidney pitcher Anthony Brussels got the next two batters to fly out and Piqua would not have another baserunner until the sixth inning.

Sidney got on the board with an unearned run in the third.

Clay Carter and Mitch Larger both singled.

With two outs, Carter scored when Kyle Noble reached on an error.

In the fourth inning, Troy Wentz singled and Brussels was hit by a pitch.

Ryan Heins put down a sacrifice bunt and Carter had a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Wentz and make it 2-0.

In the sixth inning, Davis singled with two outs, but was stranded.

In the home seventh, Piqua threatened to tie the game.

With two outs, Spencer Lavey singled and Zane Beougher singled and went to second to put the tying runs in scoring position.

Brussels got a ground out to end the inning and the game.

Derek Hite pitched a five-hitter for the Indians, striking out seven and walking one.

SOFTBALL

Piqua rallied to force extra innings, before Morgan Carey “slammed” the door on Piqua’s victory hopes to give Sidney a 10-6 victory.

Sidney used two errors and a walk to load the bases before Carey sent the ball over the fence in left-center field to break a 6-6 deadlock.

Piqua then went down in order in the home ninth to end the game.

Piqua had taken a 2-1 lead after one inning and 4-3 lead after two innings, before Sidney scored two runs in the fourth inning to go up 5-4.

Piqua tied the game with a run in the fifth, before Sidney scored a run in the sixth inning to go up 6-5.

In the home seventh, Paige Hinkle led off with a double. She went to third on Kennedy Fashner’s single and after Fashner took second, Stewart was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Sidney got a strikeout and pop up, but Haleigh Beougher was hit by a pitch to force in Hinkle from third and tie the game.

In the home eighth, Maria Blankenship had a leadoff single, but was stranded there, before Carey’s home run in the ninth decided it.

Piqua second baseman Spencer Lavey hauls in an infield fly behind first base Tuesday night at Hardman Field. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_041718mju_bb_phs_242018417205842568-1.jpg Piqua second baseman Spencer Lavey hauls in an infield fly behind first base Tuesday night at Hardman Field. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Austin Davis throws out a Sidney base runner Tuesday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_041718mju_bb_phs_62018417205927558-1.jpg Piqua’s Austin Davis throws out a Sidney base runner Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua pitcher Derek Hite throws a strike Tuesday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_041718mju_bb_phs_3420184172104892-1.jpg Piqua pitcher Derek Hite throws a strike Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Mick Karn makes contact against Sidney Tuesday at Hardman Field. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_041718mju_bb_phs_18201841721041880-1.jpg Piqua’s Mick Karn makes contact against Sidney Tuesday at Hardman Field. Mike Ullery | Daily Call