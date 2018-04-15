Weekend Track Roundup

Staff Reports

VANDALIA — The Piqua boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Vandalia-Butler Invitational Saturday.

The Piqua boys finished 11th with 22 points.

Piqua was led by the 800 relay, who finished fourth in 1:39.39.

Miami East pole vaulter Blaine Brokschmidt finished fourth, clearing 14-0.

Piqua girls finished seventh with 29 points.

Elora Dodds finished third in the 400, 67.33.

Versailles teams

second at Minster

MINSTER — The Versailles boys and girls track and field teams finished second at the Minster Invitational Saturday.

The boys race was as close as they come, with Fort Loramie finishing with 97.5 points to Versailles’ 97.

Versailles trailed by 3.5 points going to the 1,600 relay.

Versailles finished second in 3:42.28, while Loramie was fourth, just enough to hold on to the team title.

Houston boys were seventh, Russia was 11th and Bradford was 12th.

Josh Steinbrunner had a big day for the Tigers, sweeping the 110 hurdles, 15.52; 300 hurdles, 42.35; and the high jump, 5-10.

Also winning for Versailles was Luke Shellhaas, pole vault, 11-0; while also finishing second was Kyle Jones, 100, 11.89; and AJ Ahrens, shot put, 47-2.

Brooks Blakeley was third in the 800, 2:05.30; and 1,600, 4:39.13; while Jones was third in the long jump, 18-11.

Ethan Knouff led Houston, winning the 800, 1:59.76; and finishing second in the 1,600, 4:37.60.

Tristan Friestuhler was second in the 3,200, 10:18.43.

Russia’s Matt Siefring took second in the pole vault, 10-0; while Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn was third in the discus, 143-10.

Minster won the girls meet with 124 points, while Versailles wa ssecond with 81.

Lehman Catholic finished sixth, Houston was 11th, Russia was 12th and Bradford was 16th.

Versailles was led by wins from Ellen Peters, 300 hurdles, 48.74; and the 800 relay, 1:51.61.

Taking second were Lucy Prakel, 100, 17.34; Ava Moran, 200, 27.20; and the 1,600 relay, 4:18.15.

Finishing third were Kenia McEldowney, 800, 2:31.45; and Cassie Peters, long jump, 15-8 1-4.

Lehman Catholic was paced by wins from Lindsey Magoteaux, 100, 13.24; and Alanna O’Leary, 200, 26.90.

Finishing second were O’Leary, 400, 63.05; and the 800 relay, 1:52.83.

Lehman added a third-place finish in the 400 relay, 54.10.

Houston’s Shelby Ayers won the discus, 111-0; while Russia’s 3,200 relay finished third in 10:40.39.

FRIDAY

East, Buccs

take second

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys and Covington girls track and field team finished second at the Graham Invitational Friday.

Springfield Shawnee won the boys with 123 points.

Miami East was second with 103 and Covington was third with 68.

West Liberty-Salem won the girls with 113 points.

Covington was second with 105 and Miami East was fifth with 67.

Covington girls set two meet records.

Rayna Horner broke the meet record of 59.49 in the 400, winning in 58.61.

Horner teamed with Breanna Kimmel, Paige Boehringer and Ashlyn Plessinger to break a 20-year old record in the 1,600 relay.

Miami East (Anne Roeth, Erica Dickey, Jessica Agne, Kairi Bowman) had set the record of 4:15.0 in 1998. Those girls went on to finish third at the Division II state meet that year. The Covington foursome was clocked in 4:11.26 in winning the event Friday night.

In the boys competition, Miami East had wins in the 3,200 relay, 8:39.08; the 800 relay (Brokschmidt, Betsch, Weldy, Taynor), 1:33.83; and Justin Brown, long jump, 19-6 3-4.

Finishing second was Jonah Brautigam, 800, 2:06.30; while finishing third were the 400 relay (Brown, Taynor, Weldy, Baker), 44.92; Taton Bertsch, 300 hurdles, 43.97; Dalton Taynor, 200, 23.58; and the 1,600 relay, 3:37.81.

Cade Harshbarger led Covington, winning the 300 hurdles, 41.05.

Finishing second were Cade Harshbarger, 110 hurdles, 15.71; the 800 relay (Shaffer, Harshbarger, Lyle Cates), 1:34.21; Gray Harshbarger, 400, 53.42; the 1,600 relay (Harshbarger, Cates, Freeman, Lyle), 3:31.0; and Zach Parrett, high jump, 6-0.

Taking third was Nathan Lyle, 400, 53.95.

Also winning for Covington girls were the 400 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe Kimmel), 52.75; and Lauren Christian, shot put, 42-9 1-2.

Taking second were Breanna Kimmel, 100, 13.09; and 200, 26.81; and Christian, discus, 113-0.

Finishing third were the 3,200 relay (Boehringer, Dysinger, Plessinger, Alexander), 10:39.25; Morgan Kimmel, 300 hurdles, 18.34; and the 800 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, Kimmel), 1:58.82.

Winning for Miami East was Rachel Onderal, discus, 113-11.

Taking second were Mikayla Schaffner, shot put, 32-10 1-4; Liza Bair, high jump, 5-0; and Kaitlyn Mack, 300 hurdles, 50.24.

Finishing third was the 1,600 relay (Yingst, Monnin, Ondera, Mack), 4:35.15.

Newton team

take second

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys and girls track and field teams finished second in a six-team meet on Senior Night Friday.

Boys team scores were Milton-Union 140, Newton 113, Calvary Christian 94, Riverside 80, Middletown Christian 59, Troy Christian 19.

Dawson Hildebrand led the Newton boys, sweeping the discus, 129-3; and shot put, 48-3 1-2.

Alos winning was Cameron Stine, high jump, 6-2.

Girls team scores were Milton-Union 237, Newton 102, Middletown Christian 67, Riverside 47, Calvary Christian 31, Troy Christian 8.

Winning for Newton girls were Alyssa Rapp, 100, 14.66; and Lexi Oburn, 400, 1:11.66.