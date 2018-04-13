Covington softball handles Miami East 11-4 in CCC

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

CASSTOWN — Just as the Miami East softball team was playing itself back into the game against Covington Friday in Cross County Conference play, Covington ace Emma Dammeyer quickly ended any hopes in the Buccs 11-4 victory.

Covington improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the CCC, while Miami East dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the CCC.

Covington had gone to the home fourth with a 9-0 lead — but Ashley Covault was hit by a pitch and Anna Jacomet, Emily Adkins, Megan Honeyman and Alyssa Bowman and Cassidy Walker all walked to make it a 9-2 game with one out.

Dammeyer entered the game and after allowing a RBI single to Sam Urban, the southpaw retired the final 11 batters she faced.

Paige Lawson had a RBI on a fielder’s choice for the second out and comebacker to Dammeyer ended the inning with Covington leading 9-4.

The final two runs for Covington came in impressive fashion in the sixth.

After Sarah Hubbard tripled, Kenzie Long smashed a shot over the centerfield fence to make it 11-4 and that is the way the game ended up.

It was Miami East’s Abigail Covault struggling to find the strike zone in the early going.

Covington batted around in the first on just one hit, scoring five runs and leaving the bases loaded.

Chelseas Ford started the game with a walk for the Buccs.

With one out, Dammeyer walked. Hubbard had a sacrifice fly to plate Ford with the first run of the game.

Long and Makenna Gostomsky walked to load the bases before Layklyn Kemp drilled a two-run single.

Kirsti Barnes and Noelle Gast would both walk and Gostomsky and Kemp would score on wild pitches to make it 5-0 before the inning ended.

Covington added four more runs in the second.

Morgan Studebaker singled, Dammeyer walked and Hubbard was hit by a pitch. After Studebaker scored on a wild pitch, Lawson took over on the mound.

Long had a RBI single, Hubbard would score on a wild pitch and Barnes had a RBI double to make it 9-0.

Lawson would limit Covington to five hits and two runs the rest of the way, striking out three and walking one. She combined with Covault on an eight-hitter.

Miami East threatened to get on the board in the third.

Urban singled and went to second on a wild pitch with one out.

Lawson’s fly ball was dropped in the outfield, but Covington was able to cut down Urban trying to score.

That set the table for the fourth inning and Dammeyer coming in and shutting the door.

Gostomsky and Dammeyer combined on a three-hitter.

Dammeyer had two strikeouts, while Gostomsky had two strikeouts, six walks and hit one batter.

Studebaker was 2-for-3 for Covington at the plate, while Gostomsky also had a double.

Urban had two of Miami East’s three hits.

Covington had a doubleheader at Kenton Ridge Saturday, while Miami East had a doubeheader at Houston.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.