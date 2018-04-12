Piqua baseball gets big win over Beavercreek at Wright State

By Rob Kiser

BEAVERCREEK — The Piqua baseball team got a big win Thursday, knocking off Beavercreek 7-4 at Wright State University.

The win improved Piqua to 4-7, while Beavercreek dropped to 4-2. It was the second straight year the Indians had knocked off the Beavers in a GWOC crossover game.

“It was a big win because this team has had a full spectrum of things thrown at them the first two weeks of the season,” Piqua coach Brad Lavey said. “They are tough and they are hanging in there.”

Piqua got on the board in the first with two outs.

Cory Cotrell doubled, stole third and came in on an infield single by Mick Karn.

“We tell them all the time, if you play good defense, have good pitching and get timely hitting, good things will happen,” Lavey said.

Beavercreek took a 3-1 lead after three innings, but Piqua put together a big fourth inning.

Cotrell had his second double and Mick Karn singled.

Hite walked to load the bases.

Spencer Lavey then came up with the big hit of the game, a three run double to put Piqua up 4-3. Lavey and Cameron Deal would then executed a double steal to put the Indians up 5-3.

“That was a huge hit by Spencer (Lavey),” Brad Lavey said. “But, we had a number of guys step up tonight.”

The Indians played add-on in the fifth.

Austin Davis singled and Karn doubled to put runner on second and third.

Hite delivered another big hit, a two-run double to put the Indians up 7-3.

“That was another big hit,” Lavey said. “We had a lot of timely hits tonight.

Beavercreek scored one run in the home fifth, but that was all they could get.

Karn was 4-for-4 in the game, while Hite was 2-for-3 and Cotrell was 2-for-4.

Iverson Ventura and Hite combined on the pitching effort.

They allowed six hits, while striking out five and walking two.

“Iverson Ventura came in there when Derek (Hite) developed a blister (after two innings),” Lavey said. “He had to come in there and step up tonight. He did a great job. He is just a sophomore, but he is learning and doing a good job.”

Piqua was coming off a 13-3 five-inning win over Trotwood-Madison Wednesday.

Owen Toopes was 2-for-4, while Zane Beougher had four RBIs and a double.

Ethan Pohlschneider had two RBIs, while Lavey and Cotrell each had one.

Karn and Beougher combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Piqua will play at Stebbins Friday, before going to Russia Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.

And look to continue the momentum after a big win.

