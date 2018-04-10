Piqua baseball falls to Tipp in GWOC American play

Staff Reports

After losing to Tippecanoe 14-1 in five innings Monday at Wright State University in a Reds Showcase game, the Piqua baseball team was looking for a better performance when the Red Devils visited Hardman Field Tuesday.

And the Indians got that.

Piqua outhit Tippecanoe 7-6, but the Red Devils did a better job taking advantage of opportunities in a 5-0 win.

After Owen Toopes set Tipp down in order in the top of the first, Piqua had the first chance to score in the home first.

Toopes and Austin Davis had singles, but Seth Clayton was able to get out of the jam unscathed.

Tipp got on the board in the second.

Clay Barhorst walked and another batter reached on an error putting runners on first and third with one out.

The Red Devils executed a double steal, with Barhorst sliding across the plate with the game’s first run.

Tipp made it 2-0 in the fourth.

Josh Riebe walked, moved to second on Zach Losey’s fielder’s choice and scored on Clay Barhorst’s RBI single.

Piqua again had two base runners in the fourth with one out after singles by Austin Davis and Spencer Lavey, but could not get the timely hit to get on the board.

In the fifth, Tipp got another clutch hit to make it 4-0.

Troy Powers started the inning with a double and Brad Dettwiller sacrificed him to third.

Miles McClurg walked and stole second.

On Cole Barhorst’s bunt, Powers was caught in a rundown between third and home. When the play ended, McClurg was on third and Barhorst on second with two out.

Riebe drilled a two-run single to score McClurg and Barhorst.

Tipp made it 5-0 in the fifth.

Two singles and a dropped fly ball scored the final run of the game.

Lavey had a double in the home sixth, but was stranded at second.

Toppes went the distance on the mound for Piqua, striking out two, walking three and hitting a batter.

Clayton pitched the first five innings for Tipp to get the win.

He struck out two and hit one batter.

Piqua dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in GWOC American play, while Tipp improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in GWOC American play.

The Indians will host Trotwood-Madison tonight in GWOC American play.