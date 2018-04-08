Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

Staff Reports

Austin Davis had a two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 deadlock and give Piqua a 6-4 win over West Carrollton Friday night at Hardman Field.

Piqua made the most of three hits in the game.

Jan Adorno had a RBI single and Derek Hite had a single.

Hite pitched a seven-hitter on the mound, striking out eight and walking three.

Piqua, 2-5, will play Tippecanoe at 7 p.m. Monday night at Wright State.

Cavs fall

to Minster

MINSTER — The Lehman Catholic baseball team had a tough time with Minster Friday, losing in five innings.

Buccs get

first win

ANSONIA — The Covington baseball team got its first win Friday, defeated Ansonia 16-5 in six innings in CCC action.

Colton Francis and Trentin Alexander combined on the pitching effort.

Francis pitched the first five-plus innings to get the win.

They combined to allow seven hits, walking eight and striking out five.

Covington jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first and cruised to the win.

Braden Miller was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Mason Dilley had two RBIs, while Gavin McReynolds was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Alexander was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Francis, Jakob Hamilton and Bryce Weer all had one RBI.

Tigers edge

Miami East

VERSAILLES — The Versailles baseball team edged Miami East 9-8 Friday in non-conference action.

Andrew DeMange had a walkoff single in the seventh inning for score Will Eversole and give the Tigers the win.

DeMange was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Versailles, while Elliot Bruns had three RBIs.

Noah Richard was 2-for-3 with a triple, while Zach Griesdron had a double and one RBI.

Kurtis Rutschilling was 2-for-4, while Cole Niekamp and Keaton McEldowney had one RBI each.

For Miami East, Adam Ott was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Brandon Wilson had two doubles.

Ian Gengler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-4.

Austin Rutledge was 2-for-3 with one RBI and Tyler Kirby had one RBI.

Bradford drops

CCC game 5-3

BRADFORD — Bradford led 3-2 after six innings Friday, but visiting Mississinawa Valley was able to tie the score in the seventh to force extra innings and plated a pair in the ninth to defeat the Railroaders 5-3.

Wyatt Spangler was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Bradford (0-3, 0-3 Cross County Conference) and Larkin Painter doubled to lead the offense. Andy Branson pitched the first six innings, striking out eight while giving up two walks, two hits and two runs, one earned. Fisher Spencer took the loss, pitching the final three innings, striking out five and giving up three walks, one hit and three runs, two earned.

Bradford hosts Houston Tuesday.

Russia blanks

Marion Local

RUSSIA — Russia pitcher Daniel Kearns had a school-record 17 strikeouts in Russia’s win over Marion Local on Friday.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and added one each in both the second, third and fourth to pull away from Marion Local early in a nonconference game on Friday.

Jack Dapore was 2-for-3 for Russia. Hunter Cohee and Evan Monnier had two RBIs.

Kearns pitched a complete game for the Raiders and allowed five hits and one walk.

Wildcats fall

to Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY — Houston baseball didn’t have a hit in a 10-1 loss to Fort Recovery Friday.

Houston managed to get a run across thanks to drawing four walks and taking advantage of two errors by the Indians.

Fort Recovery had seven hits and drew six walks. Houston had three errors.

THURSDAY

Houston gets

4-2 victory

SIDNEY — The Houston baseball team defeated Fairlawn 4-2.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth inning and added a run in the seventh.

Hunter Herrick picked up the win and Howie Ludwig earned a save for Houston. The pair combined for 12 strikeouts. Jake Trent was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Luke Foster had two RBIs.

Russia falls

to Anna 5-1

RUSSIA — Anna scored three runs in the sixth to run away to a 5-1 win Shelby County Athletic League win over Russia on Thursday.

Hunter Cohee took the loss for Russia. He pitched four innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts. Jack Dapore pitched three innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Miller is

pitcher perfect

BRADFORD — Bradford freshman Skipp Miller has made an already-dangerous Railroader team an instant Cross County Conference contender.

Friday, she was perfect.

Miller threw her first varsity perfect game Friday against Mississinawa Valley, striking out eight and leading the Railroaders (4-0, 2-0 CCC) to an 11-0 victory.

Bailey Wysong was 3-for-3 offensively, while Chelsea Gill, Emma Canan and Miller each went 2-for-3 in the game.

Bradford hosts Houston Tuesday.

Lady Vikings

fall to Tigers

VERSAILLES — Miami East only managed two hits Friday at Versailles, and the Tigers took advantage of nine free passes in a 14-0 victory.

Cori Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Kami McEldowney led the Versailles offense as she went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Kate Stammen had three RBIs. Anna Gehret had a double and three RBIs and Rachel Lyons had two RBIs.

Faith Huddle had a double and two RBIs. Hailey McEldowney and Lawrence both had one RBI.

Paige Lawson took the loss for the Vikings (1-1), who trailed 3-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after three before Versailles plated eight in the fourth.

“Versailles is a good team,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We gave up three in the third, but we still felt like we were in the ballgame. In the fourth, we just had too many walks and couldn’t make a play to get us out of the inning.”

Miami East, whose home doubleheader against Greenon was cancelled Saturday, will take on Franklin Monroe Monday.

Lady Buccs

blank Ansonia

ANSONIA — The Covington softball team blanked Ansonia 8-0 in CCC action Friday.

Lady Indians

lose close one

ROCKFORD — The Newton softball team lost 8-7 to Parkway in non-conference action Friday.

Lady Raiders

lose to Bulldogs

RUSSIA — The Russia softball team lost 10-4 to Milton-Union Friday.

Houston softball

handles Minster

HOUSTON — The Houston softball team scored 10 runs in the sixth to run away to a 14-6 win in a non-conference showdown with Minster Friday.

The Wildcats had six hits and drew five walks in the sixth. They had 12 hits and six errors in the game, while Minster had eight hits and three errors.

Jessica Monnier was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs. Allisen Foster was 3 for-5 with two RBIs and Emilee Foster was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Monnier had a double and Sarah Monnier hit a solo home run in the third, which gave Houston a 4-2 lead.

THURSDAY

Lady Cats

blank Jets

SIDNEY — The Houston softball team blanked Fairlawn 12-0 Thursday in SCAL action.

The Wildcats jumped out on top 11-0 after two innings and cruised to the win.

Rebekah New was 4-for-4 with five RBIs for Houston, which had 15 hits. New hit a two-run home run in the first to left field. Brooklyn Felver later hit a three-run home run to center field in the first. Allisten Foster had two hits and Olivia Bowser had a double.

Emilee Foster picked up the win for the Wildcats. She pitched three innings and allowed one hit and had four strikeouts.

TRACK

Lehman runs

at Minster

MINSTER — The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team finished fourth at the Minster meet Thursday, while the boys finished fifth.

Lehman freshman Lindsey Magoteaux swept the 100, 13.30; and 200, 27.95.

Winning the 400 relay, 53.5; and 800 relay, 1:53. 17 were Lauren McFarland, Olivia Monnin, Rylee McIver and Alanna O’Leary.