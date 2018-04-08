Edison State teams play OCCAC games

Staff Reports

The Edison State baseball and softball teams were in OCCAC action recently.

BASEBALL

Edison State dropped to 8-10 with a doubleheader loss to Sinclair.

In the opening game, Edison took a 6-3 lead to the home seventh, before Sinclair scored four runs to win.

Travis Smith had a home run and three RBIs for Edison, while Ryan Profitt had a double and two RBIs.

Drake Carman was 3-for-4, while Dylan Arnold was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Marcus Johnson and Copper Denney combined on the pitching effort. They allowed 10 hits, while striking out seven and walking two.

Edison lost the second game 11-1.

Smith had Edison’s only hit, a solo home run.

Jackson Hobbs, Garrett Lee and Hunter Doepel combined on an 11 hitter, striking out three and walking four.

SOFTBALL

Edison State went 1-3 over the weekend in four games at Covington High School.

Edison, 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the OCCAC, lost the second game of a doubleheader to Cuyahoga Friday 15-2.

Lexie Long was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and two RBIs for the Chargers.

On Saturday, Edison split two games with Lakeland.

The Chargers won the opener 10-2.

Long was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Rayna Brownlee was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Lexi Romine and Lauren Baughn were both 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Stephanie Scholl had two RBIs.

Tori Smith and Alexis Ontrop combined on a three-hitter, walking four.

Edison lost the second game 11-0.

Ontrop had a double for the Chargers.