Edison State teams play OCCAC games

Staff Reports
The Edison State baseball and softball teams were in OCCAC action recently.
BASEBALL
Edison State dropped to 8-10 with a doubleheader loss to Sinclair.
In the opening game, Edison took a 6-3 lead to the home seventh, before Sinclair scored four runs to win.
Travis Smith had a home run and three RBIs for Edison, while Ryan Profitt had a double and two RBIs.
Drake Carman was 3-for-4, while Dylan Arnold was 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Marcus Johnson and Copper Denney combined on the pitching effort. They allowed 10 hits, while striking out seven and walking two.
Edison lost the second game 11-1.
Smith had Edison’s only hit, a solo home run.
Jackson Hobbs, Garrett Lee and Hunter Doepel combined on an 11 hitter, striking out three and walking four.
SOFTBALL
Edison State went 1-3 over the weekend in four games at Covington High School.
Edison, 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the OCCAC, lost the second game of a doubleheader to Cuyahoga Friday 15-2.
Lexie Long was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and two RBIs for the Chargers.
On Saturday, Edison split two games with Lakeland.
The Chargers won the opener 10-2.
Long was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Rayna Brownlee was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Lexi Romine and Lauren Baughn were both 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Stephanie Scholl had two RBIs.
Tori Smith and Alexis Ontrop combined on a three-hitter, walking four.
Edison lost the second game 11-0.
Ontrop had a double for the Chargers.
