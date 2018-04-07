Lehman Catholic baseball bounces back with win over Covington

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team was looking to bounce back from a tough loss Friday on Saturday afternoon.

The Covington baseball team is young and looking to get better with each game.

And, while Lehman won 15-3 in five innings to improve to 2-2, Covington did do one thing that coach Andy Johnson really liked.

“I was proud of the way the kids bounded back after a run-rule loss last night (to Minster),” King said. “Covington has a young team. Andy (Johnson) is a good young coach that brings a lot of enthusiasm. And he did some good things out there today. Other people wouldn’t know it, but I know what he did.”

Johnson was most concerned about his kids reaction to the loss. Covington, 1-3, was coming off a run-rule win over Ansonia Friday.

“I was happy that the kids were so disappointed after the game,” Johnson said about his young team. “They could have looked at it as just another game. I am glad they were disappointed with the way we played. We are going to have some mistakes (from inexperience), especially this early in the season.

“But, we made some fundamental mistakes today that just shouldn’t happen at this level.”

King was particularly pleased with the pitching of Jared Magoteaux.

Magoteaux went the distance on the mound, striking out eight and not walking a batter, while pitching a three-hitter.

“I can’t say enough about his effort on the mound today,” King said of Magoteaux. “He barely through 50 pitches and he would have even thrown that, except for the one fly ball we missed. He really did a great job.”

Covington scored first.

Braden Miller led off the game with a double and scored on Mason Dilley’s fielder’s choice.

Lehman answered with two runs in the home first, with starter Trentin Alexander having to leave after facing just two batters.

Tyler Lachey, who was 3-for-4 with four runs scored, would single and RJ Bertini walked.

Bryce Kennedy, who would have five RBIs in his first three at bats, drilled a two-run single to give Lehman the lead.

“Bryce (Kennedy) is one of the four guys we have back,” King said. “He is a quiet leader. He had some big at bats. He had some big hits today with two strikes on him.”

Lehman would add five more in the second.

Again, Kennedy had a two-run single to score Mitchell Sollmann and Lachey, who had a walk and a single.

Bertini also walked and after Kennedy, Magoteaux was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

On a routine ground ball, Covington had two errors, allowing all three runners to score, making it 7-1.

“I thought we did a great job running the bases,” King said. “We had some plays where if we hadn’t hustled, they would have been outs.”

Covington came back with two runs in third.

After Miller reached on an error, Colton Francis doubled him in. Francis would score on Gavin McReynolds RBI single.

Lehman took advantage of three walks and error to score three runs in the home third.

Alex Keller had a single. Kennedy brought in one run with a fielder’s choice, while the other two runs scored on bases-loaded wallks to Bertini and Owen Smith.

Lehman capped the scoring with five more runs in the fourth.

Drew Barhorst, Lachey and Smith all singled in the inning.

Bertini had a bases-loaded walk to score a run and Smith had a RBI single.

“I thought we swung the bats pretty well today all the way through the lineup,” King said. “This was a good win for us.”

Lehman will play Riverside Monday, while Covington travels to Minster.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.