Edison drops opening game of doubleheader

COVINGTON — It took about two weeks and it wasn’t on their diamond, but the Edison State softball team was finally able to get a home game in Friday at Covington High School.

The Chargers hosted defending OCCAC champions Cuyahoga and the Lady Challengers showed why they are considered to be the team to beat in the conference in the opening game of a doubleheader 16-5 in six innings.

Edison will host Lakeland in a doubleheader at Covington today at 1 and 3 p.m.

And while Edison’s lack of game action — this is the first year for the program in a number of years and they had played just two games, while Cuyahoga came in 12-4 — showed with a few errors caused by communication issues, the Chargers had their moments as well.

Two swings produced all five Chargers runs as Emma Miller launched a two-run blast and Justice Warner returned to her old stomping grounds and deposited a three-run homer on top of the batting cage beyond the leftfield fence.

Cuyahoga had jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, making the most of infield singles by Courtney Cadle and Lexi Rhem.

Haylie Angelo, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored on a wild pitch, Rhem scored on a throwing error and another run scored on an error.

Lexi Romine, who started, was relieved by Tori Smith, then came back in to finish the game — didn’t get a lot of help from her defense as the Chargers finished with seven errors.

But, following a single by Smith, Miller put a charge into one in the third inning and it sailed over the leftfield fence to make it 3-2.

But, Cuyahoga was able to answer with three runs in the fourth to make it 7-2.

Veronica Watson and Cadle started the inning with singles. Daniele Rivera had a two-run double in the inning and Kaitlynn Boykin had a two-run single to the fence.

Once again, Edison rallied.

First Warner ended the Challenger fifth, catching a line drive in leftfield and doubling a Tri-C runner off second base.

In the home fifth, MacKenzie Smith started the rally with a double and Miller drew a two-out walk, bringing Warner to the plate.

Just as she had done numerous times in a Covington uniform, Warner cleared the bases and Ediion was within 7-5.

But, Cuyahoga put the game away in the sixth, batting around and scoring nine runs to make it 16-5.

Rhem started the inning with a single and after a runner reached on an error, Rivera followed with a RBI double. Then, catcher Boykin cleared the bases with a three-run home to make it 11-5.

Angelo would add a two-run double and Rivera finished a three RBI inning with a two-run single as Cuyahoga scored five more times.

Edison was unable to score in the home sixth, bringing the game to an end and dropping the Chargers to 1-2 on the season.

Baseball team

drops game

HAMILTON — The Edison State baseball team is 8-8 after a 6-4 loss to Miami University-Hamilton.

Travis Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Chargers, while Drake Carman also had a double.

Ryan Proffit, Dillon Watkins, Da’Mon Overton, Tanner Lee, Garrett Lee and Cooper Denney combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking four.