Piqua baseball loses 9-1 to Vandalia-Butler in GWOC American action

VANDALIA — It was a tough night on the diamond for the Piqua baseball team.

The Indians were able to stay close early before dropping a second GWOC American game to Vandalia-Butler this week.

After being shutout by the Aviators 4-0 Monday, the runs were almost as hard to come by on the road Thursday, with Piqua losing 9-1.

Piqua, 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the GWOC American play, will host West Carrollton today.

Vandalia improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in GWOC American play.

Piqua threatened to score in the top of the first off Ryan Qvick.

Spencer Lavey and Mick Karn had infield singles, but Qvick got out of the jam with two strikeouts and Piqua would only have one more hit the rest of the game.

At the same time, Vandalia did a good job taking advantage of opportunities with two bunts to move runners, a sacrifice fly to score one and six stolen bases.

Boston Smith had a leadoff double off Austin Davis in the Vandalia first and moved to third on Braedon Norman’s bunt single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dolen Fultz.

Vandalia made it 2-0 in the second.

With one out, Cody Borchers singled, moved to second when Carson Clark walked and scored on an error.

Vandalia added two more runs in the fourth.

Singles by Karter Peck and Borchers and a walk to Cooper Harested loaded the bases and Smith delivered a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Vandalia got two more in the fifth.

Peck doubled and Borchers and Clark followed with RBI singles to make it 6-0.

Piqua got on the board in the sixth inning without the benefit of a hit.

Cotrell started the inning with a walk and Preston Tofstad replaced Qvick on the mound.

Lavey was hit by a pitch and with runners on second and third and one out, Karn had a fielder’s choice to score Cotrell and make it 6-1.

Davis faced just one batter in the home sixth, before being relieved by Owen Toopes and the Aviators would plate three runs for the final margin.

Smith was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Jack Mitchell’s RBI single.

Another run scored on a throwing error and Caiden Serrer plated the final run on a RBI single.

Davis and Toopes combined to allow 11 hits, striking out two, walking two and hitting a batter.

Karn led Piqua at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Qvick and Tofstad combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight, walking one and hitting a batter.