Echo Hills Industrial Leagues begin play next week

The start of Echo Hills Wednesday and Thursday Industrial golf leagues — assuming it stops raining and snowing — is fast approaching.
The leagues are scheduled to begin April 11 and 12.
Any golfers in the leagues need to go to Echo Hills and pay their $35 GHIN fee before leagues begin and league fee of $140 needs to be paid as well.
Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Joe Thoma watches another long drive during Industrial League play at Echo Hill Golf Course last summer. League play begins next week.
