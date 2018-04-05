Posted on by

Echo Hills Industrial Leagues begin play next week

Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Joe Thoma watches another long drive during Industrial League play at Echo Hill Golf Course last summer. League play begins next week.

The start of Echo Hills Wednesday and Thursday Industrial golf leagues — assuming it stops raining and snowing — is fast approaching.

The leagues are scheduled to begin April 11 and 12.

Any golfers in the leagues need to go to Echo Hills and pay their $35 GHIN fee before leagues begin and league fee of $140 needs to be paid as well.

