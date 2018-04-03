Echo Hills leagues start soon; Siefring, Frantz receive MAC honors

The start of Echo Hills Wednesday and Thursday Industrial golf leagues — assuming it stops raining and snowing — is fast approaching.

The leagues are scheduled to begin April 11 and 12.

Any golfers in the leagues need to go to Echo Hills and pay their $35 GHIN fee before leagues begin and league fee of $140 needs to be paid as well.

Two take

MAC honors

Former Covington state champion Jackie Siefring and Versailles state champion Jenna Frantz both recently received MAC track honors while competing for the University of Akron.

Siefring received MAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honor on March 27.

Siefring was victorious in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Roadrunner Invitational on March 24 crossing the line in 59.04. Her time is the best in the MAC in 2018 and the fifth-fastest in the NCAA this season.

Frantz was named MAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week this week.

Frantz equaled the then fifth-best mark in outdoor program history eclipsing 13-11.25 (4.25m), a career-best jump, to place third at the Texas Relays on March 30. The Texas Relays produced nine of the top 10 marks in the NCAA this season, with Frantz owning the No. 8 mark.