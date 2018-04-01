Newton softball splits games with Troy, Wayne

Staff Reports

TROY — The Newton softball team split two games Saturday.

The Indians, 3-1, beat Troy 10-3, before losing to Wayne 9-2.

In a pitcher’s dual against Troy, Newton trailed 3-2 going to the seventh inning before erupting for eight runs.

Kristen Rappold drew a one-out walk and Kacie Tackett hit a bloop single to put two runners on, then Erin Norman connected on a game-tying RBI single — and an error on the throw home allowed another run to score, giving the Indians a 4-3 lead. Kylee Fisher then dropped an RBI double inside the line in right before Troy finally recorded the second out of the inning.

That didn’t stop Newton, though. Brooke Deeter ripped an RBI double off the fence in left, then a walk and an RBI single by Kara Chaney made it 7-3. Baily Chaney then hit an RBI single, a wild pitch brought in another run and Rappold knocked an RBI single up the middle, and the Indians finished an 8-run rally in which they sent 12 batters.

“That big comeback was obviously the highlight of our day,” Newton coach Mark Gibson said. “And we spent a lot of energy doing that. Coming out here and playing two pretty good teams, two out-of-conference Division I teams, we knew it’d be tough.”

Tackett was 3-for-5 in the game for Newton, Fisher was 2-for-4 with a double and Kara Chaney was 2-for-4.

Norman got the win on the mound.

Wayne was up next for Newton, and that game went quite differently.

Wayne took an 8-0 lead after two innings.

“Coming out and giving up eight runs in the first two innings, you don’t want to start a game behind like that,” Gibson said. “It puts a lot of pressure on us. And I’ll never use the wind as an excuse or say that it was all because of the weather, but we were giving up two and three runs on fly balls that should have been caught. The same thing happened to them — it just didn’t hurt them as much as it did us.”

Newton got a run back on an RBI single by Mallory Dunlevy in the third and Wayne errors brought home another run in the fourth to make it 8-2, but Wayne added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch.

“You start the season 3-0, you’re feeling pretty good about yourself, and then you run into a team like Wayne,” Gibson said. “They pretty much handled us. But that’s why you play those teams — I told the girls we’ve got to take what we learned here and apply it as the season goes on. It’s so early in the year, and as long as we’re learning and growing every game, that’s what it’s all about.”

Newton plays Miami East Tuesday.