Houston boys win Versailles Invitational; Covington girls fourth at Tipp; East boys win Tecumseh Invitational, girls second

VERSAILLES — The Houston boys track and field team won the Orange Division of the Versailles Invitational in a thriller that went down to the final race.

Houston and Marion Local were tied going to the final race, but Houston finished second in the 1,600 relay, 3:47.27; while Marion Local finished fourth. The Wildcats finished with 118.5 points, while Marion Local had 115.5.

Newton finished sixth, Russia finished seventh and Bradford was 10th.

Ethan Knouff had a big day for the Wildcats.

He swept the 800, 2:10.77; 1,600, 4:55.46; and anchored the 3,200 relay to victory in 8:46.67.

Also winning for Houston was Dominic Beaver, pole vault, 10-6.

Along with the 1,600 relay, Tristin Freistuhler finished second in both the 1,600, 4:58.93 and 3,200, 10:48.09. Parker Cox added a second in the 800, 2:14.80.

Taking third were David Stammen, discus, 133-0; Dakota Francis, 400, 54.86; Jacob Slater, 3,200, 11:20.02; and the 400 relay, 1:45.04.

Newton freshman Dawson Hildebrand had an impressive debut, uncorking a put of 49-6 1-4.

Cameron Stine had a nice day for the Indians, taking second in the high jump, 5-8; third in the 110 hurdles, 18.09; and third in the 300 hurdles, 45.06.

Newton also finished third in the 400 relay, 48.94.

Johnny Fike led Bradford with a third-place finish in the 1,600, 5:01.84; while the 1,600 relay finished third, 3:47.80.

Russia’s Max Bohman tied for second in the pole vault, 10-0.

Black Division

Josh Steinbrunner had a big day to lead Versailles to a second-place finish behind Dunbar.

Steinbrunner swept the 110 hurdles, 15.62; 300 hurdles, 41.72; and high jump, 5-10.

Also winning for Versailles were Luke Shellhaas, pole vault, 12-6; Kyle Jones, long jump, 19-5 1-2; and AJ Ahrens, shot put, 44-11.

Taking second were Brooks Blakeley, 1,600, 4:55.41; and Ahrens, discus, 128-8.

Finishing third were Mitchell Huelskamp, 400, 55.98; Nathan Nelson, discus, 127-0; and the 800 relay, 1:39.54.

Tipp Invitational

TIPP CITY — The Covington boys finished seventh at the Tippecanoe Invitational Saturday, while the girls finished fourth.

Winning for the boys were Zach Parrett, high jump, 6-0; and the 1,600 relay (Gray Harshbarger, Andrew Cates, Nathan Lyle, Tyler Freeman), 3:37.37.

Cade Harshbarger took second in the 110 high hurdles, 15.98.

Lauren Christian led the Lady Buccs, sweeping the shot put, 36-3; and discus, 119-11.

Rayna Horner won the 800, 2:27.17; and teamed with Breanna Kimmel, Paige Boehringer and Ashlyn Plessinger to win the 1,600 relay, 4:17.68.

Kimmel took second in both the 1o0, 13.86; and 200, 28.17.

Finishing third were the 800 relay (Maci White, Tori Lyle, Morgan Lowe, Kimmel), 1:55.94; and the 3,200 relay (Boehringer, Kelsey Dysinger, Plessinger, Danielle Alexander), 10:43.78.

Tecumseh Invitational

NEW CARLISLE — The Miami East boys and girls track and field teams had a big day Saturday.

The boys won the Tecumseh Invitational, while the girls finished second.

Dalton Taynor swept the 100, 11.60; and 200, 23.79.

Also winning were Taton Bertsch, 300 hurdles, 46.07; Blaine Brokschmidt, pole vault, 12-6; the 800 relay (Taynor, Weldy, Brokschmidt, Baker), 1:35.16; and the 3,200 relay (Bertsch, Horne, Austerman, Austerman), 8:50.05.

Justin Brown finished second in the high jump, 5-10; long jump, 20-5; and 100, 11.84; while Gavin Horne finished second in the 1,600, 5:10.39; and 3,200, 11:03.31.

Taking third were Jonah Brautigam, 1,600, 5:10.88; Daniel Baker, 400, 56.48; Erik Austerman, 3,200, 11:33.13; Brokschmidt, long jump, 20-0; and the 1,600 relay (Baker, Bertsch, Weldy, Austerman), 3:55.21.

Winning for the girls were Mikayla Schaffner, shot put, 32-10; Rachel Ondera, discus, 103-1; Liza Bair, high jump, 4-8; and Kaitlyn Mack, 300 hurdles, 52.34.

Taking second were Amber Kinnison, shot put, 31-3 1-2; and Natalie Bair, pole vault, 7-6.

Finishing third were Natalie Bair, 800, 2:53.12; Ondera, 400, 66.04; the 400 relay (Monnin, Mack, DesAutels, Bourelle), 57.32; the 800 relay (Bair, DesAutels, Monnin, Mack), 2:00.24; and the 1,600 relay (Mack, Gross, Monnin, Ondera), 4:41.75.