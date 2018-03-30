Weaver makes college decision

By Josh Brown

PLEASANT HILL — For Newton’s Maddi Weaver, things came together better than she ever imagined.

“I never would have dream that I’d be good enough to play softball at the collegiate level,” the Newton High School senior said. “But then I was just myself, and (Edison State coach Dan Cain) saw quality, a good player, in me. It feels great.”

Weaver recently signed a national letter of intent to play college softball at Edison State University in Piqua, joining a collection of solid players from the local area — including at least one Indian teammate — that will fill out the Chargers roster come next season.

“I just showed him how I play the game of softball, and he saw something in me,” Weaver said.”I’m really excited to play there.”

For Weaver, though, just being able to play college softball wasn’t enough to make a commitment. There was still one big piece to fit into the puzzle.

“My high school team worked out a few Sundays with the softball team there, and when coach came and gave me his number and said he’d like to have me on his team, I started looking into Edison,” she said. “I want to go into nursing, so I wanted to make sure they had a good nursing program there — which they do. So that just adds to why I’m pursuing Edison: one, because I get to play softball, and two, because they have a very good nursing program, which is what I want to go into when I graduate.”

Weaver, who played center field last season and will play either center or right again this year with the Indians, signed with the Chargers on the same night as teammate and fellow senior Kacie Tackett, and the two of them will join a number of players from Miami County and the surrounding area on the team next season.

“It feels good,” Weaver said of playing with familiar faces. “Especially because I get to go to Edison with one of my teammates. That just adds to it.”

Of course, before she leaves for college in the fall, Weaver still has her senior season ahead of her with the Indians, who are looking to be one of the contenders in the Cross County Conference this spring.

“All of my teammates are very good and competitive and athletic, so I think we’ll have a very good team this year,” she said. “I’m very excited for the season to start … well, it’s already started, but everything keeps getting rained out. That part’s tough. We’re all eager to get out on the field and wishing for the rain to stop.”

