Piqua softball drops games in Florida; Covington track second at quad

Staff Reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Piqua softball team opened its Florida trip with losses to two good teams Monday.

Piqua lost 16-0 to a team from Wisconsin that won its confernce and had a long run in its district and regional tournaments last year.

The second game was a 15-0 loss to a Pennsylvania team that won its conference last year and had success in its regional tournament.

A young Piqua team will look to bounce back as it gains experience on the mound, at the plate and in the field.

Bucc teams

take second

WEST MILTON — The Covington boys and girls track and field teams took second in a quad at Milton-Union Tuesday.

Winning for the boys were Nathan Lyle, 400, 52.9; Zach Parrett, high jump, 5-11; and the 1,600 relay, 3:41.7.

Winning for the girls were Paige Boehringer, 800, 2:33.0; Lauren Christian, shot put, 39-7 3-4; Kelsey Dysinger, pole vault, 7-6; the 400 relay, 54.36; the 800 relay, 1:55.0; and the 3,200 relay, 10:26.5.