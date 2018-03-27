Baseball Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic started the season off with a 12-2 run-rule win over Ansonia.

Jared Magoteaux picked up the win on the mound for the Cavaliers and Drew Barhorst finished the game in relief.

“I was very pleased with Jared’s effort today,” Lehman coach Dave King said.

Tyler Lachey had two doubles for Lehman and Owen Smith had a double. Lachey had three hits, scored three runs and had two RBIs. RJ Bertini, Bryce Kennedy and Smith each had two hits and two RBIs.

Buccs drop

season opener

NEW KNOXVILLE — Walks and errors were costly for the Covington baseball team in a 10-6 loss to New Knoxville in the season opener.

The Buccs outhit the Rangers 13-3.

“We didn’t throw enough strikes and we had two or three plays defensively that really cost us,” Covington coach Andy Johnson said. “I was very happy with how we swung the bats. With it being the first game of the season and being at less than full strength, I was impressed.”

Newton opens

with home win

PLEASANT HILL — Nash Lavy got the win on the mound and drove in four runs at the plate, leading Newton (1-0) to a 13-5 victory over visiting Northridge to open the season.

Lavy went four innings and struck out seven to get the win, but the Indians committed three errors in the game on defense. Lavy also was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Cole Weaver was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Ryan Mollette had two hits and scored two runs.

“Overall, it was good to get a victory, but we didn’t play very well defensively,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “We had three errors tonight. We hit the ball okay, but we’ve got to play better defensively.”

East baseballl

gets past Jets

SPRINGFIELD —Miami East scored three runs in the top of the sixth to put Monday’s season opener away as the Vikings (1-0) defeated Northeastern on the road, 5-3.

Brandon Wilson got the win on the mound as well as going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Austin Rutledge and Ian Gengler each added an RBI for the Vikings.

Bradford falls

to National Trail

NEW PARIS – Bradford led 3-2 late in Monday’s season opening baseball game at National Trail, but the Blazers added two late runs to defeat the Railroaders 4-3 in a Cross County Conference contest.

National Trail took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but Bradford responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to lead 3-2. Trail tied the game in the bottom of the fifth then added the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Bradford finished the game with 10 hits and one error while National Trail had five hits and no errors.

Bradford’s Andy Branson went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Gage Wills was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Clay Layman went 2-for-4.

Larkin Painter went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run for the Railroaders. Fischer Spencer was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Wyatt Spangler went 1-for-2 and drew a walk. Parker Smith was 1-for-4 with a double.

Smith pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Branson pitched two innings and allowed one earned run and one unearned run on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Bradford fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the league with Monday’s loss.

Houston baseball

drops opener

NEW BREMEN — Ryan Bertke and Spencer Alig combined to throw a no-hitter for New Bremen in a run-rule win in a home season opener.

The Cardinals scored seven runs in the third to run away from Houston and added three in the fourth and one in the fifth to finish off the victory.

Luke Foster and Schaffner each scored runs for Houston in the third after drawing two of the team’s four walks.

Tigers cruise

to opening win

ARCANUM — After three scoreless innings to start the game, Versailles scored four runs in the top half of the fourth inning and added three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to earn a season-opening 10-0 run-rule win over Arcanum.

Versailles (1-0) finished the game with five hits and one error while Arcanum had two hits and four errors.

Cole Niekamp was 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and 3 RBIs. Kurtis Rutschilling went 1 for 2 with two walks, four stolen bases and three runs. Elliot Bruns was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Noah Richard walked three times, stole two bases and scored three runs for Versailles.

Niekamp earned the win for Versailles as he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven. Zach Griesdorn pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four.