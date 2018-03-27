Softball Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Ben Logan Monday.

The Raiders scored six runs in the sixth inning to finish off Lehman’s season opener.

Grace Deardurff had 13 strikeouts for the Raiders in the win. Lehman (0-1) didn’t have a hit and had five errors. Madalyn Kirtley picked up the loss for the Cavaliers.

Newton softball

handles Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — After seeing its doubleheader Saturday cancelled, the Newton softball team didn’t want to wait to get the season started, adding a game on Monday at Southeastern. And the Indians got the victory to begin the year 1-0, winning 15-4.

Kristen Rappold pitched five innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing six hits to get the win. And at the plate, Baily Chaney was 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base, Kylee Fisher was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Erin Norman was 1 for 1 with an RBI double.

Miller K’s 17

in Roaders win

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team opened t he season with a 4-1 win over New Bremen Monday in non-confeence action.

The Railroaders scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take control.

Bradford’ fresman Skipp Miller pitched a five hitter and had 17 strikeouts.

Lady Raiders

blank Wildcats

RUSSIA — Russia, the defending SCAL champs, started the season with a 6-0 win at home over Houston (0-1) in SCAL action..

Grace Saunders pitched a complete game for the Raiders (1-0) and had eight strikeouts. Jenna Cordonnier was 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI, while Kylee Sherman, Lexi Monnin and Shea Borchers had two hits apiece. Sherman led the team with 2 RBIs.

Lady Tigers

lose in 10

PITSBURG — Despite a strong pitching performance from Cori Lawrence, Versailles lost 3-2 to Franklin Monroe in 10 innings Monday.

After FM scored two runs in the first, Lawrence shut the Jets out until the 10th inning, when the winning run scored.

Versailles was able to get a pair of runs to tie the game. The first came in the top half of the third inning when Savannah Toner cranked a leadoff triple into right field. She then scored moments later on a grounder by Kami McEldowney to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The following inning Versailles got another run and tied the game at 2-2. Lawrence reached base on a error. Her courtesy runner, Hannah Barga, tagged up and took second on a popup to the catcher then scored on a two-out single into center by Mallory George.

The game stayed that way until FM scored in the 10th inning.