Lehman Catholic tennis team opens season with win

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Kentron Ridge Monday.

“It was a nice win in tough conditions to start our season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “I told the kids to stay focused because their kids would be well-coached and we did. Their coach Sherri Bennett has 20 years experience so it was good for us to start the season with a decisive win over them. We are fortunate to have indoor gym time and that paid off for us tonight.”

In singles, Griffin West defeated Kellen Kronour 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Zach Thompson 6-2, 6-2; and Elijah Jock defeated Reese Calicoat 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins beat Kolton Tyson and Keaton Campbell 6-0, 6-0 and Micheal Wesner and Sean Toner defeated Brecken Leffel and Nik Adams.