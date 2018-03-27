Edison softball opens season with doubleheader split

Staff Reports

CHILLICOTHE — The Edison State softball team, returning for the first time in more than 30 years, kicked the season off by splitting two games with Chillicothe Sunday.

Edison State won the opener 10-1.

Stephanie Scholl swung the big bat, going 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs.

Rayna Brownlee was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Emma Miller was also 2-for-2.

Lexi Romine pitched a three-hitter on the mound, striking out six and walking two.

In the second game, Edison lost 8-5.

Lexie Long was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

Alexis Ontrop started the game, with Long taking the loss.