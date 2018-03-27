Johnson receives OCCAC honor; Edison State goes 1-3

Staff Reports

Edison State sophomore Marcus Johnson was recently honored as OCCAC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this spring.

Johnson, of Lexington, KY, earns his second weekly honor of the season and third in his career after making two starts for Edison State last week. He toed the rubber for 13.2 innings, surrendering no earned runs and striking out 19 batters.

Johnson opened the week by hurling six shutout innings in earning the win at OSU Lima on March 19 with seven Ks. While the victim of fielding errors behind him in a losing effort to Mercyhurst North East six days later, Johnson worked 6 and two-third innings on the mound with zero earned runs thanks largely to a dozen strikeouts.

For the week, he allowed only five walks and four hits in the 13 and two-thirds innings.

Chargers g0

1-3 recently

The Edison baseball team recently went 1-3 in four games with Mercyhurst North East to drop to 8-7 on the season.

On Sunday, Edison lost 7-0 and 6-4.

Edison had three hits in the opener and six hits in the second game.

On Monday, Edison won 12-9, before losing 10-7.

In the opener Cmeron Davis was 3-for-4 with a doubles, while Dylan Arnold was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Drake Carman was 2-for-4 and Edward Alexander was 2-for-5.

Evan Ford got the win, with help from Tanner Lee, Dillon Watkins and Cooper Delaney.

They cobmined for 13 strikeouts and seven walks.

In the second game, Carman was 2-for-4.

Ryan Profitt and Hunt Doepel combined to strikeout six and walk four.