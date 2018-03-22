Girls track teams ready to get season started

Staff Reports

Courtney Downs returns for her fourth season as Piqua coach.

Grduating off last year’s team was state qualifier Ashley Ho, Lauryn Gray, Savannah Charles, Kenna Bell, Juliya Hsiang, Chloe Clark and Hannah VanGorden.

Returning letterwinners include juniors Skylar Sloan and Jaelyn Furman; and sophomores Adde Honeycutt, Lauren Mitchell, Ellie Jones, and Jalynne Roberts.

“Even though we lost strong seniors from last year’s team, we are returning a core group that earned quite a few points in individuals and relays last year as underclassmen,” Downs said. “This group has provided the best leadership and work ethic of any group I’ve coached at Piqua. The incoming freshmen as well as new additions to the team will offer us depth in running events this season to assist our field athletes.”

As always, Piqua’s goals is to finish in the top half of the GWOC North.

BRADFORD

Karmen Knepp and Maia Stump return to lead the Bradford girls.

Knepp, a junior, was a state qualifier in the two-mile last year, while Stump, a senior, competed in the state indoor track meet in the long jump this winter and was a regional qualifier last year in the long jump.

COVINGTON

David Tobias returns for his 18th season as coach.

Covington is two-time defending CCC champions.

Graduating off last year’s team were Anna Dunn, Kelsey McReynolds, Kailym Pond and Natalie Snyder.

The Lady Buccs return several state placers.

Junior Lauren Christian was sixth in the shot put and 14th in the discus at state last year.

Senior Rayna Horner was sixth in the 400 and the 1,600 relay team that was seventh (Horner, senior Breanna Kimmel, junior Pagie Boehrigner, sophomore Morgan Lowe) all return.

Other returning lettermen include seniors Danielle Alexander, Kelsey Dysinger, Tori Lyle, Shae Robinson and Danielle Rose; juniors Lillian Hamilton, Ashlyn Plessinger and Leah Poling; and Morgan Kimmel and Maci White.

“Our goals include looking forward to defending the league title for a third year,” Tobias said. “Along with going for another district title and qualifying 10-plus girls to the state meet.”

Tobias is hoping for a third straight CCC title.

HOUSTON

Regional qualifier Shelby Ayers returns for the Lady Wildcats.

Ayers, a junior, advanced to regionals in the discus last season.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Dwane Rowley returns for his ninth season as coach.

Lehman finished third in the SCAL last year.

Graduating off that team was Kaitrin O’Leary.

Senior Alanna O’Leary is a three-time state qualifier, who finished seventh at state in the 400 last year.

Also returning are juniors Maria Schmiesing, Sophia Flood and Madelyn Wiseman and sophomores Lauren McFarland, Riley McIver and Krysten Lee.

“We have low numbers in participants and are young, but we look for upperclassmen for leadership and to be competitive in all meets and events,” Rowley said. “We are looking to finish in the top two in the conference and have individuals compete for spots in the state tournament.”

MIAMI EAST

Preston Elifritz returns as coach.

Key sprinters will include senior Kaitlyn Mack and juniors Delaney Bourelle, Ashlyn Monnin and Maria Staton.

Senior Lindsey Yingst will be back to run long distance, while field event athletes include juniors Liza Bair (high jump) and Rachel Ondera (discus).

East hopes to be in the top three in the CCC.

NEWTON

Nick Rhoades returns for his ninth season as coach.

Graduating off last year’s team was Aliya Stine, a regional qualifier in the 100.

Newton has already had some losses to injury this year.

Senior Macy Flanary, who will run at Cedarville University, tore her ACL during basketball and junior Maddie Hildebrand suffered a shoulder injury during basketball.

Other return letterwinners include seniors Treanna Lavy and juniors Alicia Dunning and Morgan Robbins.

“Numbers wise, this is one of the largest girls’ teams Newton has ever had, but with Macy Flanary out, and a major of the girls being their first or second year competing, we lack experience,” Rhoades said. “I have confidence in this group to gel together and be open to filling in empty events. They will be a fun group to be a part of this year.

Rhoades hopes to finish in the top half of the CCC.

”With many question marks, we will just put in the work and know it will pay off in the end,” he said.

RUSSIA

Brad Heaton returns as coach.

The Raiders finished third in the SCAL a year ago.

Graduating off that team were Grace York, Shae Goubeaux, and Rachel York

Returning letterwinners include senior Emily Bohman, juniors Claire Meyer and Anna Fiessinger and sophomores Sarh Pinchot, Andrea Monnin, Jessica York, Alexus Booker and Natalie Klosterman.

Bohman finished third at the state meet in the pole vault, while Meyer and York were on the 3,200 relay team that finished seventh at state.

Incoming freshman include Becca Seger, Hanna Heitkamp, and Kenzi Voisard.

“We have reduced numbers this year, but very strong individual athletes in numerous events,” Heaton said.

VERSAILLES

The Lady Tigers lost state champion Jenna Frantz and state qualifiers Emily Langenkamp and Camille Watrent to graduation.

But, Versailles has some strong returners as well.

Lucy Prakel was a state placer in the pole vault and three runners of the 400 relay team that qualified for state return in Prakel, Ava Moran and Cassie Peters.

Ellen Peters and Liz Watren return off the state qualifying 1,600 relay team.