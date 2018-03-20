Ahrens named to D-III Player of the Year; Moss game Wednesday at Edison State; Lehman seeks cheer advisor

Versailles senior Justin Ahrens was named Player of the Year on the Division III All-Ohio team.

Russia senior Jack Dapore received special mention honors on the Division IV team.

Moss game

is Wednesday

The 2018 Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game will be held tWednesday at Edison State Community Collegeand will feature some of the top girls basketball players in the Miami Valley.

Previously held at Urbana High School, this third-annual event now takes on the name of former Urbana head coach Bill Moss, who tragically passed away during this past season. He spent four decades in the sport.

“It is a perfect way to honor his legacy and what he has meant to this game,” said Jim Dabbelt, director of The Dabbelt Report and co-founder of this event with Moss. “There were not many people as dedicated to this game as coach Moss was.”

The Division I-II game will take place at 6 p.m., followed by the Division III-IV game at 7:30 p.m..

In between games, several of the area’s top seniors will be recognized for their successful season.

Admission to this event is $5.

Playing for the East in the D-III-IV game will be Morgan Haney, Miami East; and Sammi Whiteman, Covington.

Lehman seeking

cheer advisor

Lehman Catholic is looking for a cheer adviser for next year.

Interested individuals should email Richard Roll Athletic Director. R.roll@lehmancatholic.com or call the high school at (937) 710-4052.