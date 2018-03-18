Piqua, Lehman Catholic boys tennis teams ready to get started

Staff Reports

Dave Williams returns for his 32nd year as Piqua coach.

The Indians were 5-13 overall last year and 0-5 in the GWOC North.

Graduating off that team were Brad McPherson, Willis Young, Greg Reyes and Eli Bloom.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Sean Hatke and Isaiah Smith.

Williams hopes to finish the season over .500 and place a player in the district tournament.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Tim Ungericht returns for his third season as coach.

The Cavaliers finished 10-7 last year and didn’t lose anyone to graduation.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Griffin West, Sam Ritze, Ryan Goettemoeller and Michael Wesner; juniors Sean Toner, Elias Bezy and Cole Kramer; and sophomores Danny Lins and Elijah Jock.

“We have been building for this season for two years ,” Ungericht said. “My first year as coach with the core of this team they were sophomores and freshman and we only had eight players. Only one had varsity experience and we were 5-10 with no district qualifiers. Last season we grew to nine kids, were 10-7 with a district qualifier Griffin West who also was a second team all Miami valley area selection. We also ended the season as the sixth ranked team in the Miami Valley area.

“We had a fourth-place finish in the eight-school Schroeder Invitational. We took a big step forward last year. We have everyone back and our first two JV players will have lots of varsity experience so we have good depth and lots of experienced players. Our kids got a taste of success last year and that has motivated them to work hard with clinics at both the Troy Country Club and Schroeder Tennis Center.”

The team has some new goals this year.

“Our goals are to beat Sidney (Lehman lost a pair of 3-2 matches to them last year), win the Schroeder Invitational, get more than the 10 wins we had last year, win some rounds in the coaches team state tournament, send multiple players to districts and end the season ranked in the top five in the Miami Valley area Division II.

“We are a good team blessed with the return of assistant coach Mike Ritze who had a huge impact on our program last year. I told the kids in our preseason team meeting we can be great but in order to get there we have to work hard and stay together as a team. We have 11 kids out this spring. It is our biggest team since 2015.”