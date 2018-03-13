Edison athletes receive OCCAC honors; baseball team sweeps doubleheader; Lehman cheerleaders holding sub dinner

Staff Reports

Two Edison State Baseball players were honored by the OCCAC.

Freshman Cameron Davis was named Baseball Position Player of the Week

Davis batted .556 (5-9) with a homerun, triple, double and three RBI in three games (two wins). He became very familiar with home plate as well, scoring a half dozen runs. Davis drove in a run and scored a pair in all three contests.

Marcus Johnson was named Pitcher of the Week

Johnson tossed four shutout frames to earn the win in an 8-2 victory over OSU-Mansfield. He gave up a lone hit and two walks while fanning eight batters.

Edison recently swept OSU-Mansfield to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Edison won the opener 8-2.

Dustin Parson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Edward Alexander was 2-for-2 and Davis had a double.

Johnson got the win on the mound, combining with Cooper Denney on a four-hitter.

They struck out 12 and walked eight.

In the second game, Edison won 7-2.

Davis was 2-for-3 with a triple, while T. Keyes had two RBIs.

Henry Barwick homered and Jake Clemons tripled.

Jackson Hobbs got the win.

He combined with Dylan Welch and Ryan Profitt on a four-hitter.

They struck out 11 and walked two.

BASKETBALL

Culver takes

top honors

Edison State’s Riley Culver took top honors on the OCCAC women’s basketball teams.

Culver, of Wapakoneta, was named to the first team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team, and the Division II All-District Team.

Culver, a 6-foot-1-inch sophomore center, averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game in conference action.

Lauren Monnin, of Versailles, was named to the second team All-Conference.

Monnin, a 5-foot-8-inch sophomore guard, averaged 16.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in conference play.

Kailani Broyles, of Massillon, has been named to the All-Conference honorable mention team. Broyles, a 5-foot-6-inch freshman guard, averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in conference action.

Tiggs named

All-District

On the Edison State men’s basketball team, Hadith Tiggs, of Huber Heights, was named to the second team All-OCCAC, All-Defensive Team, and the Division II All-District Team.

Tiggs, a sophomore 6-foot-3-inch guard, averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in conference action.

Darryl Robinson, of Toledo, was named to the All-OCCAC honorable mention team and All-Freshman team.

Robinson, a 6-foot-4-inch freshman guard, averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in conference action.

Adding to the list of team laurels, Romello Yaqub, of Troy, was named to the All-OCCAC honorable mention team.

Yaqub, a 5-foot-7-inch sophomore guard contributed 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

