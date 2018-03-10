Edison State hoop teams fall in District semifinals

Staff Reports

CIRCLEVILLE — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams had their seasons end in the semifinals of the District tournament at Ohio Christian University Friday.

MEN

The Edison State men finished at 18-13 after an 89-49 loss to number one ranked Cuyahoga Community College.

Cuyahoga improved to 28-1.

Edison trailed 44-27 at halftime and could not recover.

Danny Lee Corbett led the Chargers with nine points and five rebounds.

Jabryel Reed and Darryl Robinson both scored eight points and Hadith Tiggs pulled down five rebounds.

Edison State was 17 of 55 from the floor for 31 percent — including four of 21 from 3-point range for 19 percent. The Chargers made 11 of 22 free throws for 50 percent.

Cuyahoga was 38 of 68 from the floor for 56 percent — including three of 17 from behind the arc for 18 percent. The Challengers made 10 of 16 free throws for 63 percent.

Cuyahoga won the battle of the boards 51-34 and had 10 turnovers to Edison’s 14.

WOMEN

The Edison State women lost to Sinclair Community College 83-74.

Sinclair improved to 27-3, while Edison finished the season at 24-6.

Sinclair led21-14, 48-36 and 67-52 at the quarter breaks.

Kailania Broyles led Edison with 26 points, three assists and two steals.

Lauren Monnin had 10 points, while Riley Culver had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

Holly Frey added seven points.

Edison was 24 of 58 from the floor for 41 percent — including nine of 23 from 3-point range for 39 percent. The Chargers made 17 of 21 free throws for 81 percent.

Sinclair was 29 of 72 from the floor for 40 percent — including nine of 24 from 3-point range for 38 percent. Sinclair made 16 of 22 free throws for 73 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 54-33 and had nine turnovers to Edison’s 14.