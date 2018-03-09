Shore, Isbrandt advance to D-III state semifinals

By Ben Robinson

GoBuccs.com

Editor’s Note: For updates on Friday night’ssemifinals, see dailycall.com

Four Miami East wrestlers advanced to the second day of the state wrestling meet hoping to secure spots on the podium, but two of those wrestlers saw their seasons end one win short.

Still, returning state placers Graham Shore and Alex Isbrandt dominated in their quarterfinal bouts, keeping alive their dreams of finishing on top of the podium in what is their final weekend competing at the state meet.

Shore, who is a three-time state placer, advanced to Friday night’s semifinals with a 16-6 major decision victory over Cameron Dickman (40-8) of Oak Harbor. Shore is slated to face Clay Eagle (26-4) of Ashland Crestview in the semifinals of the 120-pound weight class.

Isbrandt, who is also a three-time state placer and a runner-up from a year ago at 132 pounds, found the early going tough against Jordan Keegan of Milan Edison (32-4).

After surrendering a first period takedown, Isbrandt regrouped and dominated the rest of the way for a 6-2 win to set up a semifinal match at 138 pounds against Evan Hosteler (52-6) of Apple Creek Waynedale.

Junior 220-pounder Brenden Dalton entered Friday morning’s quarterfinal with momentum from a 5-3 win in his opening bout on Thursday, but came up short in a close 3-0 decision against Chris Kuhn (43-4) of Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.

He then dropped his consolation match via pin fall to Cole Medford (39-8) of Indian Lake to end his season with a 46-7 record.

Lastly, sophomore 126-pounder Kaleb Nickels battled his way into the second day of the tournament with a 9-6 win over Michael Kucera of Independence on Thursday, but dropped his second consolation bout to Zach Larue (35-4) of Akron Manchester. Laure had dropped into the consolation rounds after falling to nationally ranked Tommy Hoskins of Legacy Christian in the quarterfinals.

Nickels finishes his sophomore campaign with a 43-14 record.