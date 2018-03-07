Edison men advance in tourney; Charger baseball team gets season underway

Staff Reports

CIRCLEVILLE — The Edison State men’s basketball team opened tournament play with a 65-63 win over Lakeland at Ohio Christian University.

Edison improved to 18-12 with the win, while Lakeland dropped to 5-21.

On Friday at OCU, the Edison women, 24-5, will play 26-3 Sinclair at 3 p.m., with the Edison men playing 27-1 Cuyahoga at 6 p.m.

Hadith Tiggs had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for Edison; while Romello Yaqub had eight points, seven assists and two steals.

Darryl Robinson had six rebounds, while Danny Lee Corbett pulled down five.

Edison led 39-25 at halftime and held on for the win.

Edison was 228 of 60 from the floor for 47 percent, including four of 17 from 3-point range for 24 percent. The Chargers made five of 10 free throws for 50 percent.

Lakeland was 25 of 71 from the floor for 35 percent, including five of 25 from behind the arc for 20 percent. The Lakers made eight of 13 free throws for 62 percent.

Lakeland won the battle of the boards 46-42 and had 12 turnovers to Edison’s 11.

Edison baseball

opens season 1-4

The Edison State baseball team is off to a 1-4 start this season.

Edison played four games against Ivy Tech Community College over the weekend.

On Friday, Edison lost 5-3 and 4-2.

In the first game, Cameron Davis was 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple and three RBIs.

Marcus Johnson and Tanner Lee combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

In the second game, Gustavo Bonilla was 2-for-3, while Dustin Parsons and Davis both had doubles.

Ryan Profitt and Nick Gray combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walkig four.

On Saturday, Ivy Tech won the first game 5-1, while Edison won the second game 5-4.

In the opener, Jackson Hobbs pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

In the second game, Dylan Arnold had two RBIs, while Hunt Doepel and Garrett Lee combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

On Tuesday, Edison lost 8-7 in nine innings to Sinclair.

Brandt Chroenbach was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Davis was 2-for-4 with a home run.

Travis Smith was 2-for-5 with a home run, while Parsons was 3-for-4 with three doubles.