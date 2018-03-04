Versailles bowlers advance to state semifinals; Barlage, Heitkamp earn All-Ohio honors

Staff Reports

COLUMBUS — The Versailles girls bowling team advanced to the semifinals at the Division II state tournament Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, with two receiving individual honors on the All-Ohio teams.

In the three games of bowling, Versailles rolled games of 818, 909 and 877 for a total of 2,604 that left them in third place heading into the baker games.

Morgan Barlage rolled games of 194, 221 and 148 for a 563 series to finished eighth overall and earn second team All-Ohio honors.

Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 189, 178 and 189 for a 556 series to finish 12th overall and earn honorable mention All-Ohio honors.

Haddi Treon rolled games of 167, 152 and 200 for a 519 series.

Other scores were Jena Mangen 207-181 and Kalysta Thobe 151-159.

In the baker games, Versailles rolled games of 143, 185 and 155 for a 483 series.

That gave the Tigers a total of 3,087, giving them the fourth seed in the eight-team championship round.

Versailles opened against fifth seed Northwestern.

Versailles won the first game 166-148 and the second game 211-160.

Northwestern came back with a 182-158 win in the third game, before Versailles took the fourth game 169-147 to win 3-1 and advance to the semifinals.

The Tigers faced top seed Coldwater in the semifinals.

After losing the first game 180-141, Versailles tied Coldwater in what would be a crucial second game 162-162.

Coldwater won the rolloff 39-33 to take a 2-0 lead.

Versailles won the third game 187-157, but Coldwater was just too good in the fourth game, winning a 218-213 game of outstanding bowling to advance to the championship match.

The Cavaliers would lose to Fairport Harding in four games in the title match.