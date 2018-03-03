Edison State hoop teams split with Cuyahoga in regular season finale

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams split games with Cuyahoga to close the regular season and will begin NJCAA D-II tournament play this week.

MEN

Cuyahoga came in ranked second in the nation, but Edison State gave them all they wanted before losing in OCCAC action 62-49.

Edison closes the regular season at 17-12 overall and 5-11 in the OCCAC, while Cuyahoga is 27-1 overall and 15-1 in the OCCAC.

Edison led for much of the first half, but trailed 24-23 at the break in a defensive battle.

The second half noted several lead changes early before Cuyahoga began to convert on several offensive rebounds. This stat proved to be the the momentum changer as the chargers were out-manned on the offensive boards 9-0.

The chargers held the normally high scoring Cuyahoga to just 62 points, but the Charger were only able to score 49.

Hadith Tiggs had 10 points and five rebounds and Romello Yaqub also scored 10 points.

Danny Lee Corbett dished out seven assists and also grabbed six rebounds.

Edison was 17 of 48 from the floor for 35 percent, including five of 17 from 3-point range for 29 percent. The Chargers made 10 of 15 free throws for 67 percent.

Cuyahoga won the battle of the boards 43-29 and had 16 turnovers to Edison’s 11.

Edison State will open tournament play Tuesday at a site and at a time to be determined.

WOMEN

The Edison State women locked up third-place in the OCCAC with a 63-59 victory over Cuyahoga.

Edison closed the regular season at 24-5 overall and 9-5 in the OCCAC.

Cuyahoga is 13-7 overall and 6-7 in the OCCAC.

Edison will play in the regional semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Circleville against an opponent to be determined.

Edison led 19-18 after one quarter and 30-25 at halftime.

The Challengers stormed back to tie the game at 42 after three quarters, but the Chargers held on for a 63-59 victory.

Riley Culver had 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Lauren Monnin had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Kaylesha Broyles added 12 points and five rebounds, while Holly Frey had six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Edison was 23 of 63 from the floor for 37 percent — including two of nine from 3-point range for 22 percent. The Chargers made 15 of 25 free throws for 60 percent.

Cuyahoga was 22 of 70 from the floor for 31 percent — including seven of 32 from beyond the arc for 22 percent. Tri-C made eight of 19 free throws for 42 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 54-46 and had 23 turnovers to Cuyahoga’s 22.