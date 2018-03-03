Piqua wrestlers season ends; Miami East wins D-III district title, has three champions; 11 wrestlers advance on to state

Staff Reports

KETTERING — Piqua wrestlers Tristan Hostetter (126) and Sam Herndon (132) both had their outstanding careers end at the Fairmont Division I district meet at Trent Arena.

Hostetter opened by losing a 12-1 major decision to Andrew Deters of Lakota West.

He recorded a 3-2 decision over Brighton Black of Oak Hills, before losing a 4-0 decision to Bailey Suddeth of Vandalia-Butler.

Herndon opened with a 3—1 overtime win over Hunter Barga of Harrison.

He was then pinned in 39 seconds by Sam Glassco of Mason and lost a 7-3 overtime decision to Avery Bair of Centerville.

D-III

Eleven local wrestlers advanced on to the state meet which will get underway Thursday at the Schottenstein Center.

Miami East, who won the team title and Covington, who finished fifth, both had four advance, while Versailles, who finished sixth, had three.

Advancing for Miami East were Graham Shore (120), Kaleb Nickels (126), Alex Isbrandt (138) and Brenden Dalton (220).

Shore won the 120-pound district title by pinning his way through the tournament.

He pinned Brian Blosser of Dixie in 24 seconds, Shawn Knight of Chillicothe Southeastern in 1:49; Jacob Poling of Versailles in 2:13 and Drake Carmean of Allen East in 3:21 in the championship match.

Nickels finished third.

He opened with a 13-2 major decision over Kobe Boggs of Coldwater, before being pinned by eventual champion Tommy Hoskins of Legacy Christian in 1:01.

Nickels then pinned Hunter Heck of Tri-County North in 2:54; recorded a 13-3 major decision over Jackson Hugentobler of Madeira 13-3; pinned Tyler Bauer of Wayne Trace in 2:48; and recorded a 15-5 major decision over Ethan Hoffman of Arcanum in the third-place match.

Isbrandt won the 138-pound title.

He pinned Kaleb Coleman of Hillcrest in 41 seconds, Jordan Himegardner of Lima Central Catholic in 3:14 and decisioned Colton Robins of Reading 7-2 to advance to the title match.

He decisioned Jared Ford of Troy Christian 5-1 for the title.

Dalton was the third Miami East champion.

He pinned Gavin Barnhart of Williamsburg in 57 seconds, recorded a 3-1 decision over Ty Stevenson of Preble Shawnee and a 5-3 decision over Bradley Lewis of Bethel-Tate to advance to the title match.

In the finals, he decisioned Cole Mefford of Indian Lake 5-4.

Advancing for Covington were Kellan Anderson (106), Cael Vanderhorst (113), Keringten Martin (152) and Gage Kerrigan (182).

Anderson finished second and Vanderhorst both finished second.

Anderson opened with an 11-9 decision over Wilbur Compress of Reading, decisioned Luke Stroud of Mechanicsburg 4-0 and locked up a state berth with an 10-2 major decision over Caleb Schroer of Troy Christian.

In the championship match, he lost a major decision to Wyatt Riddle of East clinton 9-0.

Vanderhorst opened with a pin of Tayton Kleman of Bluffton in 1:53. He followed that with a 3-0 decision over Jacob Edwards of River Valley and locked up the state berth with a pin of Brian Chmielewski of Coldwater in 3:49.

In the championship match he lost to Ethan Turner of Troy Christian 6-4 in overtime.

Martin finished fourth.

He recorded an 18-3 tech fall over Eli Moore of Wayne Trace and a 7-2 decision over Hayden Pummel of Indian Lake to advance to the semifinals.

After losing a 3-2 decision to Matt Hall of Bethel-Tate, Keringten recorded a 16-0 tech fall over John Cline of East Clinton in the go-to-state match.

In the third-place match, he lost a 5-4 overtime decision to Dillon Walker of Legacy Christian.

Kerrigan finished fourth.

He recorded a 27-second pin of Matt Schmersal of Ottawa-Glandorf and pinned Nate Owens of Bethel-Tate in 2:29 to advance to the semifinals.

After a 9-7 loss to Zach Banks of Middletown Madison, he pinned Schmesal in 2:29 in the go-to-state match, before losing an 8-3 deicision to Levi Morrison of Greenon in the third-place match.

Advancing for Versailles were Jacob Poling (120), Preston Platfoot (132) and Jeffrey Ware (285).

Poling finished fourth.

He opened with pin of Tyler Douthwaits of West Liberty-Salem in 1:09; and decisioned Silas Gray of Adena 6-3 before losing to Shore in the semifinals.

He came back with an 8-6 decision over Lane McCombs of South Charleston Southeastern to lock up the state berth and lost the third-place match to Trey Sander of Bethel Tate in a 15-5 major decision.

Platfoot also finished fourth.

Platfoot advanced to the semifinals with a pin of Taylor Stinson of Greeneview in 1:26; and a 9-2 decision over Evan Ellerbrock of Ottawa-Glandorf.

After getting pinned by Clint Brown of Legacy Christian in 6:31 in overtime, Platfoot recorded a 16-2 major decision over Justin Sigler of Coldwater in the go-to-state match. In the third-place match, he was pinned by Peyton Lane of National Trail in 3:57.

Ware finished third.

He pinned Isaiah Lafontaine of Chillicothe Southeastern in 1:22 and pinned Chase Jordan of Greeneview in 2:33 to advance to the semifinals.

After being decisioned by Thomas Schwieterman of Coldwater 6-0, he pinned Lafontaine in 1:47 in the go-to-state match and decisioned Jeff Meyer of Columbus Grove 3-1 in the third-place match.