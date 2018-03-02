Bradford hosts powerlifting meet

By Kyle Shaner

kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

BRADFORD – Athletes from Bradford competed in Bradford’s annual powerlifting meet.

Ashlyn Plessinger finished second in the underclassmen girls 115 pound division by lifting 465 pounds with 195 in the squat, 85 in the bench press and 185 in the deadlift.

Hannah Lear finished third by lifting 460 pounds with 165 in the squat, 90 in the bench press and 205 in the deadlift.

Mercedes Smith finished fifth as she lifted 395 pounds with 130 in the squat, 70 in the bench press and 195 in the deadlift.

Carolyn Gleason finished seventh by lifting 310 pounds with 80 in the squat, 65 in the bench press and 165 in the deadlift.

Hannah Stine finished second in the underclassmen girls 125 pound division as she lifted 505 pounds with 175 in the squat, 95 in the bench press and 235 in the deadlift.

Jenna Shellabarger finished fifth by lifting 405 pounds with 135 in the squat, 90 in the bench press and 180 in the deadlift.

Erica Gaynor finished second in the underclassmen girls 135 pound division as she lifted 525 pounds with 200 in the squat, 100 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Aliviyah Boggs finished third by lifting 515 pounds with 200 in the squat, 90 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Courtney Monnin finished second in the underclassmen girls 155 pound division as she lifted 520 pounds with 200 in the squat, 95 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Kiersten Kitts finished third as she lifted 500 pounds with 185 in the squat, 95 in the bench press and 220 in the deadlift.

Hailee Baker finished fourth in the underclassmen girls 195 pound division by lifting 495 pounds with 175 in the squat, 100 in the bench press and 220 in the deadlift.

Jennifer Wolf finished third by lifting 545 pounds with 175 in the squat, 130 in the bench press and 240 in the deadlift.

Ethan Saunders won the underclassmen boys 125 pound division by lifting 680 pounds with 240 in the squat, 165 in the bench press and 275 in the deadlift.

Dalton Bubeck finished sixth as he lifted 490 pounds with 160 in the squat, 130 in the bench press and 200 in the deadlift.

Kyle Kissinger finished second in the underclassmen boys 135 pound division as he lifted 610 pounds with 165 in the squat, 175 in the bench press and 270 in the deadlift.

Tevin Felver finished seventh by lifting 520 pounds with 175 in the squat, 115 in the bench press and 230 in the deadlift.

Keaton Mead finished fourth in the underclassmen boys 145 pound division as he lifted 240 in the squat, 130 in the bench press and 300 in the deadlift.

Ben Kitts finished seventh by lifting 535 pounds with 185 in the squat, 120 in the bench press and 230 in the deadlift.

Joey Brussell finished ninth as he lifted 490 pounds with 165 in the squat, 105 in the bench press and 220 in the deadlift.

Nate Fries finished sixth in the upperclassmen boys 145 pound division by lifting 545 pounds with 155 in the squat, 140 in the bench press and 250 in the deadlift.

Dylan Mitchell finished third in the underclassmen boys 155 pound division as he lifted 730 pounds with 230 in the squat, 180 in the bench press and 320 in the deadlift.

Jordan Shellabarger finished sixth as he lifted 815 pounds with 240 in the squat, 190 in the bench press and 385 in the deadlift.

Jared Shellabarger finished second in the underclassmen boys 165 pound division by lifting 780 pounds with 265 in the squat, 165 in the bench press and 350 in the deadlift.

Jarrett Richardson-Welch finished 10th by lifting 510 pounds with 145 in the squat, 130 in the bench press and 235 in the deadlift.

Clay Layman finished seventh by lifting 520 pounds with 185 in the bench press and 335 in the deadlift.

Larkin Painter finished second in the upperclassmen boys 175 pound division as he lifted 985 pounds with 345 in the squat, 215 in the bench press and 425 in the deadlift.

Dane Shelton finished eighth as he lifted 380 pounds with 130 in the squat, 100 in the bench press and 150 in the deadlift.

Hunter Penkal finished second in the upperclassmen boys 185 pound division as he lifted 1,120 pounds with 425 in the squat, 260 in the bench press and 435 in the deadlift.

Ethan Reed finished fifth in the underclassmen boys 210 pound division by lifting 870 pounds with 340 in the squat, 210 in the bench press and 320 in the deadlift.

Brent Helman finished ninth as he lifted 760 pounds with 320 in the squat, 170 in the bench press and 270 in the deadlift.

Corey Cotrell finished third in the underclassmen boys 225 pound division by lifting 1,020 pounds with 400 in the squat, 210 in the bench press and 410 in the deadlift.

Shawn Jones finished ninth as he lifted 590 pounds with 205 in the squat, 140 in the bench press and 245 in the deadlift.

Jarrett Boggs finished fourth by lifting 960 pounds with 335 in the squat, 225 in the bench press and 400 in the deadlift.

Taylor Stine finished seventh as he lifted 195 pounds in the bench press.

Jacob McQuinn finished seventh by lifting 1,030 pounds with 325 in the squat, 245 in the bench press and 460 in the deadlift.