Versailles girls basketball team cruises to Covington D-III sectional title

After playing a brutal regular season schedule that included going unbeaten in the MAC and 21-1 overall to earn the D-III AP state poll title in girls basketball, the postseason has been a little bit different journey for the Versailles girls.

After wins of 76-32 and 85-13 over SWBL members Dixie and Northridge, the Lady Tigers faced the Dayton Christian, the third-place finisher in the Metro Buckeye Conference for a Covington D-III sectional title.

And for the third straight game, Versailles played much of the second half with a running clock in a 65-23 victory.

For those not wanting to do the match, that’s 226-68 over the three games in the Covington D-III sectional for the Tigers, who improved to 24-1 and will face the Purcell Marian on Saturday at Springfield in a time to be announced.

Purcell-Marion defeated East Clinton 63-35 Tuesday.

Dayton Christian closes the season at 14-10.

“We know there are tougher games ahead and we need to be ready for those games,” Versailles coach Jacki Stonebraker said.

And while Versailles was getting good shots early, not a lot of them were falling as the Tigers settled for an 18-6 lead after one quarter.

“We didn’t make some of the shots that we normally make early on,” Stonebraker said. “And we had some balls bounce off players hands. It wasn’t like were weren’t getting good shots.”

At the other end, to Dayton Christian’s credit, the Warriros wereable to get some good looks inside.

But, the wall of 6-foot-2 Danielle and Lindsey Winner and 5-11 Elizabeth Ording thwarted a lot of those opportunities.

“They did a good job of driving the ball at the basket on us,” Stonebraker said.

But, a free throws by Camryn Collinsworth and a basket by Kiana Klein had Dayton Christian within 19-9 early in the second quarter.

But, after Lindsey Winner scored six points in the opening quarter, Kami McEldowney scored 10 in the second quarter and all three McEldowneys (Kami, Caitlin, Hailey) hits threes as Versailles went on a 25-3 run and led 44-14 at the break.

In the second half, Versailles put the running clock into play early on an Ording basket and the Lady Tigers cruised from there, with 12 of the 15 Tigers reaching the scoring column.

Kami McEldowney led the way with 21 points, while Hailey McEldowney was next with eight.

Danielle Winner grabbed seven rebounds, while Ellen Peters and Ording both had five.

Only three Warriros reached the scoring column.

Klein had 12 points and five rebounds and Collinsworth added seven points.

Versailles was 24 of 53 from the floor for 45 percent and 11 of 17 from the line for 65 percent.

Dayton Christian was eight of 22 from the floor for 36 percent and seven of 17 from the line for 42 percent.

Versailles dominated the boards 32-10 and had nine turnovers to Dayton Christian’s 28.

“I think games like this give us confidence, because playing the schedule in the MAC that we did tested us mentally,” Stonebraker said.

Which will pay dividends as the games begin to get a little closer.

BOXSCORE

Dayton Christian (23)

Abbey Brown 0-0-0, Casey Darkow 1-2-4, Camryn Collinsworth 3-1-7, Becca Brown 0-0-0, Kiana Klein 4-4-12, Bailey Peterson 0-0-0, Lauren Collins 0-0-0, Destiny Rome 0-0-0, Jada Riggs 0-0-0, Ellie Maggard 0-0-0. Totals: 8-7-23.

Versailles (65)

Kami McEldowney 8-2-21, Caitlin McEldowney 2-0-5, Ellen Peters 0-1-1, Elizabeth Ording 2-2-6, Danielle Winner 1-3-5, Lindsey Winner 3-0-6, Danielle Kunk 0-3-3, Hailey McEldowney 3-0-8, Kelsey Custenborder 1-0-2, Mallory Marshal 2-0-4, Savannah Toner 0-0-0, Hannah Barga 1-0-2, Liz Watren 0-0-0, Brooke Stonebraker 1-0-2, Caitlin Luthman 0-0-0. Totals: 24-11-65.

3-point field goals — Versailles: K. McEldowney (3), C. McEldowney, H. McEldowney (2).

Score By Quarters

Dayton Christian 6 14 18 23

Versailles 18 44 57 65

Records: Dayton Christian 14-10, Versailles 24-1.

