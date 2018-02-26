Three Versailles gymnasts advance to state meet

Staff Reports

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – Three Versailles gymnasts – Madison Ahrens, Jadyn Barga and Ellie Barga – qualified for the OHSAA state meet on Saturday.

The Darke and Shelby county high school gymnastics team competed on Saturday at the OHSAA district meet, which was held at Lakota East High School. It was a two-session meet and included all the teams in the district fighting it out for state qualification.

Versailles’ gymnasts finished fifth as a team with 135.325 points. Included scorers for the team were senior Jorja Pothast, juniors Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga, sophomore Ellie Barga and freshman Jayla Pothast.

Jorja Pothast threw a more difficult vault at the first event and sprained her ankle. She was only able to compete on bars the rest of the tournament.

Ahrens had a great meet, scoring third all-around with a score of 35.775. She also placed second on vault with a score of 9.4, fifth on bars and fourth on floor with a 9.175.

Jadyn Barga placed fourth in the all-around with a score of 35.55. She also placed fourth on vault with a 9.4, third on bars with a 9.0 and fourth on floor with a 9.225.

Ellie Barga had her best meet of the season with an all-around score of 34.825. She placed on fourth on balance beam.

Also a sophomore, Jada Barlage, was able to compete floor this meet after returning from a sprained ankle. Freshman, Jayla Pothast had a good meet and improved on vault, beam and floor.

To qualify for state, a gymnast must place in the top six on an event or all-around. Versailles juniors Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga will compete in the all-around at state and sophomore Ellie Barga will compete on the balance beam at state.

The individual state competition will be Saturday at Hilliard High School. The parade of champions will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the competition following at noon.