Wise continues to play well for Iowa State; Siefring, Frantz shine at MAC indoor track meet

Staff Reports

Former Piqua resident Madison Wise continues to have an amazing freshman season on the Iowa State women’s basketball team.

Wise has already earned multiple Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors and has scored in double figures in 11 of 28 games, starting 25.

She is averaging 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game and has made 43 of 102 3-point attempts for 43 percent.

Wise also has 31 assists, 11 steals and 15 blocked shots.

Siefring, Frantz

shine at MAC

Former Covington state champion Jackie Siefring and former Versailles state champion Jenna Frantz both shined for Akron at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Track & Field championships.

Siefring, a senior, won both the heptathlon and long jump.

In the long jump, Siefring soared 19-11 1-2.

In the heptathlon, she won the long jump, 19-9; was second in the shot put, 38-9 1-2; and 800, 2:23.64; tied for second in the high jump, 5-7; and finished third in the 60 hurdles, 8.63.

Frantz, a freshman, cleared 13-5 in the pole vault to finish second.

She was named the outstanding freshman in field events.