Edison hoop teams fall to Sinclair

DAYTON — The Edison State men’s and women basketball teams will be in action Wednesday, traveling to Lakeland.

Both teams are coming off losses to Sinclair Saturday.

MEN

The Edison men had an early lead before losing 76-65.

Edison drops to 16-11 overall and 4-10 in the OCCAC, while Sinclair improves to 15-14 overall and 5-10 in the OCCAC.

Edison took an early 11 point lead midway through the first half, but early fouls and another charger injury ( point guard Danny Corbett who was not allowed to return to play) slowed the Edison State momentum as they maintained only a four point edge at the intermission.

Midway through the second half, the Tartans led by double digits. The Chargers fought back and tied the game up with 4:00 minutes to play, but were not able to get shots to drop down the stretch.

Darryl Robinson had 16 points for the Chargers, while Hadith Tiggs had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Zach Ledbetter scored 10 points, while Romello Yaqub grabbed seven rebounds.

Edison was 25 of 62 from the floor for 40 percent — including five of 16 from 3-point range for 31 percent. The Chargers made 10 of 19 free throws for 53 percent.

Sinclair was 25 of 58 from the floor for 43 percent — including nine of 26 from 3-point range for 35 percent. Sinclair made 17 of 25 free throws for 68 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 41-39 and both teams had 11 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women lost 75-56.

Edison led 22-17 after one quarter and 31-29 at halftime, but the second half was a different story.

Sinclair took a 57-44 lead after three quarters and outscored the Chargers 46-25 after the break.

Kailani Broyles led the Edison scoring attack with 14 points.

Riley Culver had 13 points and six rebounds, Lauren Monnin had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists and Holly Frey added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Edison was 22 of 55 from the floor for 40 percent — including eight of 18 from 3-point range for 44 percent. The Chargers converted four of eight free throws for 50 percent.

Sinclair was 29 of 65 from the floor for 45 percent — including six of 18 from behind the arc for 33 percent. Sinclair made 11 of 19 free throws for 58 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 40-36 and had 14 turnovers to Edison’s 24.