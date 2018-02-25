Condon, Richters swim at state; Lehman, Versailles boys advance in tourney

Staff Reports

CANTON — Versailles’ Cole Condon and Miami East’s Meredith Richters swam in the Division II state swimming consolation finals Friday.

Condon, a junior, finished ninth in the 50 freestyle in 21.58.

Richters, a senior, closed out her career by finishing 14th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.24; and 16th in the 100 butterfly, 58.63.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday

East boys

lose in D-III

CLAYTON — The Miami East boys basketball team’s season didn’t go the way the Vikings expected throughout the year.

It didn’t end the way they expected, either.

After taking control of a back-and-forth battle against No. 19 Greenon in the third quarter, No. 18 Miami East only managed to hit one shot in the fourth quarter, and the Knights (11-12) were able to clean up all of the misses and put away a hard-fought 47-39 victory over the Vikings to open the Division III sectional tournament Saturday at Northmont High School.

Greenon advances to face No. 2 Bethel on Wednesday. But for Miami East, which saw its season end at 9-14, the offensive struggles were a common theme all year long.

“We got a big boost by hitting four 3s in the third, three by Dylan Hahn, but unfortunately our lack of offense resurfaced in the fourth quarter,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We only sank one basket in the fourth got outscored 14-3, made a lot of mistakes and weren’t able to finish some shots. We just didn’t execute in the fourth and couldn’t buy a basket or a rebound.”

Dylan Hahn led Miami East with 14 points.

Friday

Cavs boys

move on

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic lost on a last-second shot to Covington at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium during the WPTW Holiday Classic on Dec. 30. The loss was one of the team’s low points during regular season according to coach Tim Gleason.

Lehman didn’t waste another opportunity to beat Covington in Piqua — and had one of its season high points as a result.

The Cavaliers beat Covington 54-44 in a Division IV sectional quarterfinal on Friday to advance to a second-round game against Russia next Tuesday at Piqua. Tickets for that game will be on sale in the Lehman Athletic Office until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Unlike December’s matchup, the Buccs (5-18) struggled to shoot and Lehman (9-14) dominated rebounding-wise. Covington shot 38 percent from the floor in December’s matchup and shot 27 percent (18 for 67) on Friday. Lehman outrebounded Covington 41-30 on Friday and had a 30-26 advantage in December.

“We had played Piqua tremendously the night before that first game (against Covington), even though it was a (62-53) loss” Gleason said. “We have found as this season has unfolded that when we play back-to-back games, we are substantially less effective the second night. As coaches, we’re a little baffled by it. They’re very focused the first night and play really well, but when we play that second night, we’re just not the same team.

“… The nice thing about this tournament is we don’t ever play back-to-back games. So every game, we get to make that game our focus. I think that helps these kids.”

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 18 points and had seven rebounds, while Preson Rodgers finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Seth Roe led the team with eight rebounds and scored 13 points.

Braden Miller led Covington with 13 points while Bradley Wiggins scored 12.

Tiger boys

top Houston

CLAYTON — The Versailles boys basketball team opened Northmont D-III sectional play with a 73-40 win over Houston.

Houston closes the season at 4-19.

Versailles improved to 19-4 and will play Milton-Union in second round action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Buccs

game changes

The time for the Covington girls basketball team’s D-IV sectional final with Franklin Monroe on Tuesday at Brookville has changed.

The game will now tip at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Wildcats

fall to Redskins

SIDNEY — For the second straight year, the Houston girls basketball team had the unenviable task of taking on top seed Fort Loramie in the Sidney D-IV sectional finals.

And the Wildcats couldn’t recover from a slow start, losing to the Redskins 68-34.

Fort Loramie, 20-5, will play the Cedarville-Southeastern winner in the Troy D-IV district finals Saturday. Those two teams play Monday at Monroe High School. Houston finishes the season 8-16.

Loramie led21-2, 37-10 and 53-23 at the quarter breaks.

Rebekah New and Hollie Voisard led a balanced Houston attack with eight points each. Voisard added three steals.

Hayden Riesenbeck scored seven, Chare Jeffries grabbed six rebounds, Jess Monnier blocked two shots and Morgan Ely had two assists.