Versailles wrestlers win Lehman sectional; Knapke advances for Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — The Versailles wrestling team cruised to the Lehman D-III sectional wresting title, while Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Knapke advanced on to district.

The Tigers had 11 district qualifiers.

Winning were Trevor Huber (113), Jacob Poling (120) and Nathan Wagner (145).

Huber advanced to the semifinals with a pin, then recorded a 14-5 major decision over Garret Tilton of Middeltown Madision.

In the finals, he pinned Dakota Lay of Mechanicsburg in 4:41.

Poling pinned his way through the tournament.

He accomplished that feat by pinning Colemn Hauck of Triad with one second left in the title match.

Wagner advanced to the semifinals with a pin, then record a 12-3 major decision over Noah Young of Lehman Catholic.

Wagner decisioned Frank Magyar of Mechanicsburg 12-8 in the title match.

Finishing second were Kobe Epperly (106), Preston Platfoot (132) and Isaac Grilliot (195).

Epperly advanced to the finals with a tech fall and an 8-2 decision over Justin Ritchie of Carlisle. In the title match, he lost 3-0 to Luke Stroud of Mechanicsburg.

Platfoot advanced to the semifinals with two pins and a 12-3 major decision over Ben Stroud of Mechanicsburg. He lost the title match 4-0 to Peyton Lane of National Trail.

Grilliot advanced to the finals with a pin of Mechanicsburg’s Caden Coleman in 2:21, before losing a 6-3 decision to Zach Banks of Middletown Madison in the title match.

Taking third were Kael Bey (126), Kyle Wuebker (138), Tyler Gigandet (170) and Jeffrey Ware (285).

Bey opened the tournament with a pin in 37 seconds, before losing a 7-5 decision to Ethan Hoffman of Arcanum.

He locked up the district berth with two more pins to finish third.

Wuebker opened with a pin, before losing a 9-0 major decision to Travis Howard of Preble Shawnee. He came back with a pin and a 13-3 major decision over Isaac Bryant of Mechanicsburg to finish third.

Gigandet recorded a pin before losing 9-7 to Ethan Knapke of Lehman Catholic in the semifinals.

He came back with a major decision and tech fall to finish third.

Ware opened the tournament by being pinned by Bryce Abner of Preble Shawnee.

But, the top seed bounced back with a win by default and a pin in 4:44 over Seth Topp of Riverside to finish third.

Taking fourth was Isaac Gilmore (182).

Gilmore lost by pin to start the tournament, but came back to pin Connor Obee of Northeastern in 4:36 to lock up a district berth. In the third-place match, he lost by pin to Ernie Bray of Carlisle for the second time, this one in 3:55.

For Lehman, Knapke opened his tournament with a pin, before the decision over Gigandet to advance to the finals and lock up a district berth.

In the championship match, he lost a 10-4 decision to Dustin Knapp of Mechanicsburg.