Miami East wins Covington D-III sectional; Covington takes third

COVINGTON — Miami East won the Covington D-III sectional wrestling title, while Covington finished third.

Miami East had six sectional champions and advanced 10 wrestlers to the district tournament on Friday and Saturday at Trent Arena, while Covington advanced nine.

Winning for East were Olivia Shore (106), Graham Shore (120), Alex Isbrandt (138), Zane Strubler (145) Travis Ferguson (152) and Brenden Dalton (220).

Olivia Shore is trying to become the second girl to qualify for the state tournament.

She pinned Teagen Hendricks of Greeneview to reach the finals and won a 5-4 overtime thriller over Caleb Shroer of Troy Christian in the championship match.

Graham Shore pinned Anthony Hutchinson of Tri-County North in 2:26 in the semifinals and pinned Lane McCombs of Southeastern in 54 seconds in the championship match.

Isbrandt advanced to the finals with three pins, before winning a 6-5 thriller over Jared Ford of Troy Christian in the championship match.

Strubler pinned his way to the finals, then recorded a 6-3 decision over Henry Danishek of Dayton Christian in the title match.

Ferguson pinned his way to the finals, then won a 3-2 overtime decision against Keringten Martin of Covington.

Dalton reached the finals with a pin and a 7-2 decision over Hayden McKee of Southeastern. He decisioned Nick Baker of Troy Christian 5-3 in the finals.

Finishing second was Kaleb Nickols (126).

Nickels recorded a 16-6 majord decision over Riley Richards of Covington in the semifinals before losing an 11-3 major decision in the title match to Devan Hendricks of Greeneview.

Taking third were Garrett Kowalak (113) and Matt Welker (170).

Kowalak had a pin, before being pinned by Ethan Turner of Troy Christian in the semifinals. He came back with a pin and decisioned Aaron Beckman of Milton-Union 6-4 for third place.

Welker opened with a pin, before being pinned by Kellen Calhoun of Bethel in the semifinals.

He came back with two pins to finish third.

Finishing fourth was Cole Mergler (132).

Mergler went 2-2 in the tournament. He locked up a district berth with a 15-11 win over Carter Jacobs of Milton-Union, before being pinned in the third-place match.

Taking second for Covington were Kael Vaderhorst (113), Keringten Martin (152) Duncan Cooper (160) and Gage Kerrigan (195).

Vanderhorst advanced to the finals with two first period pins, before losing a 9-1 major decision to Turner in the championship match.

Martin had two pins to advance to the finals, before the overtime loss to Ferguson.

Cooper had a pin and decisioned Troy Christian’s Luke Moore 9-5 in the semifinals before being pinned by Jesse Mitchell of Southeastern in the title match.

Kerrigan advanced to the finals with a pin, before being pinned by Levi Morrison of Greeneview.

Finishing third was Kellan Anderson (106).

Anderson advanced to the semifinals with a pin, before losing a 9-6 overtime decision to Schroer.

He then had two pins in less than 40 seconds to take third.

Taking fourth were Austin Flick (138), Trentin Alexander (170) Gavin McReynolds (182) and Bryce Keiser (285).

After being pinned by Isbrandt in the semifinals, Flick recorded a 15-3 major decision over Josh Duncan of Tri-County North to lock up a district berth. He lost 4-0 to Hunter Anderson of Greeneview in the third-place match.

Alexander advanced to the semifinals with a major decision, before losing 4-1 to Craig Montgomery of Troy Christian.

He locked up his district berth with a 14-9 decision over Dylan Curtain of Tri-County North, before being pinned by Welker in the third-place match.

McReynolds advanced to the semifinals with a pin, before losing an 8-6 decision to Justin Eyler of Brookville.

He won an 8-0 decision over Michael Miller of Miami East to lock up his district berth, before being pinned in the third-place match by Owen Lewis of Milton-Union.

Keiser locked up his district berth with a 2-1 decision over top seed Garrett Camden of Greenon, before being pinned in the third-place match.