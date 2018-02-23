Condon, Richters advance at state swimming; Versailles girls bowlers, Heitkamp district champions

Staff Reports

Cole Condon of Versailles and Meredith Richters of Miami East competed in the Division II consolation finals at the state swimming meet Friday.

Condon had the ninth fastest time in the 50 freestyle in prelims Thursday in 21.88, missing the championship finals by one spot.

Richters needed to finish in the top 16 in prelims to make the consolation finals and did that in two events.

She has the 15th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.49; and the 16th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 58.46.

BOWLING

Versailles earns

D-II state berth

BEAVERCREEK – The Versailles girls bowling team won a district championship and qualified for the Division II state tournament Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Versailles will bowl in the state tournament March 3 at Wayne Webb Columbus Bowl.

The Tigers had a total score of 4,061 during the district tournament and topped Graham by 225 pins for the district championship. Northwestern with a score of 3,646 and Benjamin Logan with a 3,627 joined Versailles and Graham as state qualifiers.

Versailles started strong with a 1,003 in the opening game, which was the top score of any team in the tournament. The Tigers then added games of 981 and 935 for a three-game total of 2,919 and led entering the Baker games.

Versailles recorded scores of 226, 162, 184, 200, 190 and 180 for a six-game Baker total of 1,142, which was the best Baker total in the tournament and kept the Tigers in first place.

Junior Morgan Heitkamp led Versailles on Thursday and won the individual district championship with games of 222, 195 and 246 for a three-game total of 663.

Junior Haddi Treon finished third overall with games of 267, 190 and 169 for a three-game total of 626. Senior Makenzie Berning finished sixth overall with games of 174, 238 and 156 for a three-game total of 568. Both Treon and Berning joined Heitkamp on the all-tournament team.

Sophomore Lindsay Cheadle rolled games of 162, 154 and 225 for a three-game total of 541 to finish 17th overall. Junior Morgan Barlage finished 25th overall with games of 178, 204 and 139 for a 521 series.

Russia finished ninth with a 3,278 total.

Destiny Osborne led the Raiders with games of 177, 177 and 190 for 544 series.

Savannah Albers had games of 157, 168 and 179 for a 504 series, while Rebecca Osborne rolled games of 133, 178 and 158 for a 469 series.

Other Russia scores were Jalyn Osborne 162, Hayley Supinger 153, Avery Shefbuch 141, Samantha Gaerke 140 and Klaryssa O’Reilly 125.

Piqua girls

bowl in D-I

DAYTON — The Piqua girls bowling team competed in the Division I bowling sectional at Poelking South Lanes Thursday.

The Lady Indians finished 14th with a 2,938 total.

Kyra Buchanan led Piqua with games of 190, 128 and 162 for a 480 series, while Chloe Koon added games of 124, 191 and 154 for a 469 series.

Katelyn Lear had games of 123, 136 and 149 for a 408 series, while Ashley Peterson rolled games of 124, 148 and 112 for a 384 series.

Stephanie Davis had games of 106 and 198, while Jasmine Gilardi added a 101 game.