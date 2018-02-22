Edison State hoop teams sweep Hocking College

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams will play at Sinclair Community College Saturday — with both games being broadcast on WPTW 1570 a.m..

The women’s game tips at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m.

Edison is coming off a sweep of Hocking College Wednesday.

MEN

The Edison men cruised to a 112-72 win, using great ball movement and finishing with 21 assists.

Edison improved to 16-10 overall and 4-9 in the OCCAC, while Hocking dropped to 11-18 overall and 3-12 in the OCCAC.

Darryl Robinson had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Chargers.

JaBryel Reed had 18 points and three steals, while Hadith Tiggs had 16 points and four assists.

Jacob Rogan had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Danny Lee Corbett added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Edison opened a 53-25 halftime lead and never looked back.

The Chargers made 45 0f 68 shots from the floor for 66 percent — including eight of 16 from 3-point range for 50 percent.

Edison converted 14 of 19 free throws for 74 percent.

The Chargers won the battle of the boards 38-25 and had 10 turnovers to Hocking’s 14.

WOMEN

The Edison State women romped to a 113-24 victory over Hocking.

Edison State improved to 21-4 overall and 7-4 in the OCCAC with the win, while Hocking dropped to 0-21 overall and 0-12 in the OCCAC.

Edison led 24-9, 60-11 and 87-19 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren Monnin had 20 points for the Chargers, while Lauryn Gray had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Shania Taylor added 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Riley Culver made it three double-doubles for the Chargers with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Holly Frey had 13 points and three steals, while Marin Reis added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Kayla Tullis chipped in with eight points and five rebounds.

Shianne Nameth had 12 points for Hocking, while Kylie Jettinghoff grabbed six rebounds.

Edison was 49 of 91 from the floor for 54 percent — including eight of 18 from 3-point range for 44 percent.

The Chargers converted seven of 11 free throws for 64 percent.

Hocking was nine of 52 from the floor for 17 percent — including two of 26 from behind the arc for eight percent. Hocking made four of six free throws for 67 percent.

Edison owned the boards 66-14 and had three turnovers to Hocking’s 14.