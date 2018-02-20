Bradford girls fall to Franklin Monroe in sectional tournament action

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

BROOKVILLE — The Bradford girls basketball team was facing a tough task against second seeded Franklin Monroe Tuesday night in Brookville D-IV sectional action.

And the Lady Railroaders did nothing to make it easier on themselves.

Bradford — the sixth seed —who had lost to Franklin Monroe 52-34 during the season, finished 7-16 after a 50-29 loss to the Jets, 21-3.

Franklin Monroe advances to play Covington for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

And Bradford was its own worse enemy, finishing with 23 turnovers to FM’s five — leading to a number of easy baskets for the Jets.

“We didn’t do a good job taking care of it, that is for sure,” Bradford coach Patrick Bates said. “The other thing was, we didn’t anticipate at all. We waited until the girls was open to throw the pass and by then it was too late.”

Bianca Keener had a basket off a Skipp Miller assist to tie it at two.

And Miller scored off a Brooke Fair assist to keep Bradford within 8-4.

But, Hannah Fout’s jumper was the only basket Bradford had the rest of the quarter and the play of the Jets Corina Conley inside and 3-point shooting of Bella Cable was too much for the Railroaders to overcome.

Conley scored seven of her 15 points in the opening half and Cable hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

After Bradford trailed 15-6 after the opening quarter, Miller scored eight points in the second quarter and six more in the third quarter to keep Bradford with 27-16 and 44-23.

But, the Railroaders were never able to make a serious run at the Jets.

Miller finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Railroaders, while Keener grabbed five boards.

Conley had 15 points and seven rebounds for FM.

Bella Cable scored nine points for the Jets, while Chloe Brumbaugh and Audrey Cable added eight each and Kennedy Morris grabbed seven rebounds.

Bradford was 11 of 28 from the floor for 39 percent and seven of eight from the line for 88 percent.

Franklin Monroe was 21 of 58 from the floor for 36 percent and three of nine from the line for 33 percent.

FM won the battle of the boards 23-17.

Bradford started freshman Miller and Canan all season.

“That’s true,” Bates said about the Railroaders season. “But, after five or six games, they aren’t freshman anymore — they are sophomores. It was an up-and-down season, that’s for sure. We have to improve next year.”

After a season where there were valuable learning experiences.

BOXSCORE

Franklin Monroe (50)

Chloe Brumbaugh 3-2-8, Bella Cable 3-0-9, Corina Conley 7-1-15, Kennedy Morris 1-0-3, Audrey Cable 4-0-8, Chloe Peters 2-0-4, Tara Goubeaux 1-0-3. Totals: 21-3-50.

Bradford (29)

Chelsea Gill 0-0-0, Emma Canan 1-1-3, Skipp Miller 7-2-16, Brooke Fair 0-2-2, Bianca Keener 1-0-2, Hannah Fout 2-2-6,Cassi Mead 0-0-0, Abby Gade 0-0-0, Ivee Brubaker 0-0-0. Totals: 11-7-29.

3-point field goals — Franklin Monroe: B. Cable (3), Morris, Goubeaux.

Score By Quarters

Franklin Monroe 15 27 44 50

Bradford 6 16 23 29

Records: Franklin Monroe 21-3, Bradford 8-15.