Comstock, Jones remain teammates; sign with UNOH

Robbie Comstock and Kaden Jones have been playing soccer together almost since birth.

And the won’t change anytime soon.

The Piqua High School seniors made it official Tuesday in the Piqua High School commons, signing their letters of intent to play soccer for the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH).

Comstock, the son of Kristi and the late Robert Comstock and Jones, the son of Angie and Harry Jones, said it would be only natural to continue playing together.

“We were probably two years old when we started playing together in PYSA,” Comstock said with a smile. “I think it is going to help to have a friend up there with me. It is a good program and I really like the school. It is a modern school with great facilities. Definitely (he knew he wanted to play in college).”

Jones agreed.

“To be able to get to play the greatest sport in the world and get a scholarship, this is exciting,” Jones said. “It is a great program. I think Robbie and I will push each other and make each other better. I can’t wait (to get started).”

Jones finished his career at Piqua with 31 goals and 16 assists.

He has scored 12 goals each of the last two seasons and had 10 assists this past season.

Jones was named first team All-GWOC North the last two years and was named second team All-District this year.

Comstock finished his career with six goals and 12 assists.

He had three goals and two assists this past season and was named third team All-District.

UNOH assistant coach Carlos Guillen was excited to get both players.

“They are both good players and really good kids,” Guillen said. “We are always looking for that. And they are two very different players. Robbie (Comstock) has a lot of speed and is aggressive and Kaden (Jones) is more of a technician. They both fit exactly what we are looking for in players and we are happy to get them.”

Piqua coach Josh Duncan said it was not only a big day for the Comstock and Jones’ family, but for the Piqua soccer team as well.

“It is big for the families as far as the circumstances,” Duncan said. “Getting a scholarship and getting to go on to play at the next level. And it is big for the program, especially for the younger players to see two players getting to go on and play at the next level.”

And Duncan sees the ceiling is high for both players.

“I think they are both are going to grow a lot as players,” Duncan said. “Just knowing them and their ability, I think they both are capable of making an impact as freshman.”

And both are excited about the challenge.

“That is why I wanted to go to UNOH,” Jones said. “I want to become a better player and I want that challenge.”

Comstock agreed.

“That’s why I wanted to go there,” he said about UNOH. “I feel like I can improve a lot and I wanted that challenge. I can’t to get up there and start working in the indoor facility.”

And just like the last 15 years or so, they will have a familiar face pushing them to get better.

Mike Ullery/Daily Call Piqua High School senior Kaden Jones signs his letter of intent to play men's soccer of the University of Northwestern Ohio. In front with Jones are his parents Angie and Harry. In back are his brother and sisters Zaner, Ellie and Ava and grandmother Pattie Carr. Piqua senior Robbie Comstock signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer for the University of Northwestern Ohio during a signing ceremony at Piqua High School on Tuesday. Pictured with Comstock are, left to right are mom, Kristi Comstock, and sister Alli Comstock.