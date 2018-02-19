Karn places at AAC meet; Prakel runs another sub 4-minute mile; Siefring gets MAC honor

Staff Reports

Former Piqua state champion diver Isaac Karn placed in three events for the University of Cincinnati at the American Athletic Conference meet over the weekend at Southern Methodist University.

The UC sophomore finished third in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 285.20 and finished seventh in both the 3-meter diving and platform diving.

In the the 3-meter competition he had a score of 251.20 and in platform he had a score of 200.50.

INDOOR TRACK

Prakel runs

3;56 mile

Former Versailles state champion Sam Prakel is continuing his amazing career for the University of Oregon.

The red-shirt senior recently was one of four Oregon runners to break the four-minute mark at the Husky Challenge, winning the race in a PR of 3:56.89.

That puts Prakel in NCAA qualifying position and puts him third on the all-time list at Oregon.

A day earlier at the same meet, Prakel teamed with Blake Haney (1,200), Cameron Stone (400) and Mick Stanovsek (800) to win the distance medley in 9:31.87.

Prakel ran the 1,600 anchor and the time was the fastest in the NCAA this year, putting them in good position to qualify for the NCAA Indoor meet.

Siefring gets

MAC honor

Former Covington state champion Jackie Siefring was recently named Mid-American Conference women’s Indoor Track and Field Field Athlete of the Week.

The University of Akron senior established a school and facility record in the women’s pentathlon at the Akron Invitational with a five-event score of 4,308

Siefring turned in a career-best time of 8.55 in the 60-meter hurdles before jumping 5-5.75 (1.67m) in the high jump. She then captured the shot put with a winning throw of 40-5 (12.32m) before soaring a career indoor-best 20-3.50 (6.18m) to take the long jump.

In the finale of the event, Siefring won the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.70.

Additionally, on the final day of the Akron Invitational, Siefring ran the second leg of the Zips’ second-place effort in the women’s 4×400 relay in an Akron season-best time of 3:49.93. Nationally, she is ranked second in the pentathlon and 14th in the long jump.

Akron men and women travel to Bowling Green this week to defend its MAC indoor titles.