Weekend Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

The Russia girls basketball team opened Sidney D-IV sectional tournament play Saturday with a 56-22 win over Fairlawn Saturday.

Russia, 18-5, will play Mississinawa Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS

SATURDAY

Lehman drops

road game

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team lost to Fairlawn 56-44 Saturday night to close the regular season.

Lehman, 8-14, opens Piqua D-IV sectional tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Covington.

Raiders lose

to Marion Local

MARIA STEIN — The Russia boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 58-38 loss to Marion Local Saturday.

Russia, 13-8, will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 against the Covington-Lehman Catholic winner.

Tiger boys

handle Greenville

The Versailles boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 71-51 win over Greenville Saturday night.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 26 points.

Keaton McEldowney scored 17 and AJ Ahrens added 10.

Versailles, 18-4, will open Northmont D-III sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Houston.

FRIDAY

Cavs get

NWCC win

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball tem defeated Temple Christian 57-46 in NWCC play.

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 18 points.

Preston Rodgers scored 11 and Elliott Gilardi added 10.

Lehman improved to 8-13 overall and 4-8 in the NWCC.

Buccs fall

to Blackhawks

UNION CITY — The Covington boys basketbal team closed the regular season with a 59-48 loss to Mississinawa Valley Friday.

Covington finished 5-17 overall and 4-8 in CCC play.

Bradley Wiggins led Covington with 18 points.

The Buccs will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Lehman Catholic.

East drops

road game

PITSBURG — The Miami East boys basketball team lost to Franklin Monroe 46-36 Friday in CCC action.

The Vikings finished the regular season 9-13 overall and 4-8 in the CCC.

Austin Rutledge led Miami East with 14 points.

East will open Northmont D-III sectional play on Feb. 24 against Greenon.

Newton loses

to Bethel boys

BRANDT — The Newton boys basketball team closed regular season play with an 86-42 loss to Bethel Friday.

Newton finished 5-17 overall and 1-11 in the CCC.

Chet Jamison led the Indians with 16 points.

Newton will open Troy D-IV sectional play on Feb. 28 against the Catholic Central-Cedarville winner.

Roader boys

drop home game

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team closed the regular season with an 85-49 loss to National Trail Friday.

The Railroaders finished 1-21 overall and 0-12 in the CCC.

Bradford will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 against the Fort Loramie-Mechanicsburg winner.

Russia shares

SCAL title

RUSSIA — The Russia boys basketball team settled for a three-way share of the SCAL title with Anna and Fort Loramie, losing to the Redskins 52-35 Friday.

Russia finished 10-2 in the SCAL and dropped to 13-7 on the season.

Jack Dapore led Russia with 15 points.

Cats boys

fall on road

JACKSON CENTER — The Houston boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 56-34 loss to Jackson Center Friday.

Houston finished 4-18 overall and 1-11 in the SCAL.

Houston will open Northmont D-III sectional play on Friday against Versailles.

Tiger boys

pick up win

COLDWATER — The Versailles boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Coldwater 67-64 Friday.

Keaton McEldowney led Versailles with 24 points and Justin Ahrens scored 12.

Versailles improved to 17-4 and finished 7-2 in the MAC.