Weekend Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports
The Russia girls basketball team opened Sidney D-IV sectional tournament play Saturday with a 56-22 win over Fairlawn Saturday.
Russia, 18-5, will play Mississinawa Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS
SATURDAY
Lehman drops
road game
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team lost to Fairlawn 56-44 Saturday night to close the regular season.
Lehman, 8-14, opens Piqua D-IV sectional tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Covington.
Raiders lose
to Marion Local
MARIA STEIN — The Russia boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 58-38 loss to Marion Local Saturday.
Russia, 13-8, will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 against the Covington-Lehman Catholic winner.
Tiger boys
handle Greenville
The Versailles boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 71-51 win over Greenville Saturday night.
Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 26 points.
Keaton McEldowney scored 17 and AJ Ahrens added 10.
Versailles, 18-4, will open Northmont D-III sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Houston.
FRIDAY
Cavs get
NWCC win
LIMA — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball tem defeated Temple Christian 57-46 in NWCC play.
Kameron Lee led Lehman with 18 points.
Preston Rodgers scored 11 and Elliott Gilardi added 10.
Lehman improved to 8-13 overall and 4-8 in the NWCC.
Buccs fall
to Blackhawks
UNION CITY — The Covington boys basketbal team closed the regular season with a 59-48 loss to Mississinawa Valley Friday.
Covington finished 5-17 overall and 4-8 in CCC play.
Bradley Wiggins led Covington with 18 points.
The Buccs will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Lehman Catholic.
East drops
road game
PITSBURG — The Miami East boys basketball team lost to Franklin Monroe 46-36 Friday in CCC action.
The Vikings finished the regular season 9-13 overall and 4-8 in the CCC.
Austin Rutledge led Miami East with 14 points.
East will open Northmont D-III sectional play on Feb. 24 against Greenon.
Newton loses
to Bethel boys
BRANDT — The Newton boys basketball team closed regular season play with an 86-42 loss to Bethel Friday.
Newton finished 5-17 overall and 1-11 in the CCC.
Chet Jamison led the Indians with 16 points.
Newton will open Troy D-IV sectional play on Feb. 28 against the Catholic Central-Cedarville winner.
Roader boys
drop home game
BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team closed the regular season with an 85-49 loss to National Trail Friday.
The Railroaders finished 1-21 overall and 0-12 in the CCC.
Bradford will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 against the Fort Loramie-Mechanicsburg winner.
Russia shares
SCAL title
RUSSIA — The Russia boys basketball team settled for a three-way share of the SCAL title with Anna and Fort Loramie, losing to the Redskins 52-35 Friday.
Russia finished 10-2 in the SCAL and dropped to 13-7 on the season.
Jack Dapore led Russia with 15 points.
Cats boys
fall on road
JACKSON CENTER — The Houston boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 56-34 loss to Jackson Center Friday.
Houston finished 4-18 overall and 1-11 in the SCAL.
Houston will open Northmont D-III sectional play on Friday against Versailles.
Tiger boys
pick up win
COLDWATER — The Versailles boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Coldwater 67-64 Friday.
Keaton McEldowney led Versailles with 24 points and Justin Ahrens scored 12.
Versailles improved to 17-4 and finished 7-2 in the MAC.