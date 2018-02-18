Richters, Condon, relay qualify for state swimming; Heitkamp leads Versailles girls bowlers to sectional title

Staff Reports

OXFORD — Miami East’s Meredith Richters qualified for the Divsion II state meet in two events, while Versailles’ Cole Condon and a Versailles boys relay team also advanced to state at Friday’s D-II district meet at Miami University.

The Division I district meet was Saturday.

The state meet preliminaries are Thursday at the Canton Natatorium, with the finals on Friday.

DIVISION I

Piqua’s Meredith Karn finished 32nd in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.32; and 35th in the 200 freestyle in 2:06.39.

She teamed with Gracie Clark, Julia Anderson and Colleen Cox for 24th in the 200 medley relay, 2:05.04.

DIVISON II

Boys

Versailles had Condon and relay team going to state.

Cole Condon finished second in the 50 freestyle in 21.44; and teamed with Clint Morgan, Ryan Subler and Jack Detrick for sixth in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:31.65.

Condon broke Mitchell Stover’s school record of 21.74 in the 50 freestyle and has the sixth fastest qualifying time, while the relay has the 12th fastest qualifying time.

Morgan was 18th in the 50 freestyle for Versailles, 23.21; andSubler was 29th in the 100 backstroke, 1:05.31.

Versailles 200 medley relay was 12th in 1:47.43; and the Tigers 400 freestyle relay was 18th in 3:43.85.

Miami East finished 23rd in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:40.83.

Girls

Miami East’s Meredith Richters is heading to state in two events after finishing third in the 100 butterfly, 57.72; and fifth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:06.35.

Richters has the 13th fastest time in the butterfly and 12th fastest time in the breaststroke.

Annie Richters finished 10th in the 50 freestyle, 25.07; and 12th in the 100 freestyle, 54.47; while the 200 medley relay finished 17th, 1:49.17.

For Versailles, Tori Ahrens was 30th in the 50 freestyle, 27.22.

Versailles was 16th in the 400 freestyle relay, 4:04.25; and 20th in both the 200 medley relay, 1:50.84; and 200 freestyle relay, 1:50.84.

BOWLING

Tigers, Raiders

advance to district

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Versailles and Russia bowling teams advanced to the Division II district bowling tournament Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Versailles won the sectional Friday at Poelking-Marian Lanes with a 3,786 total, while Russia finished ninth with a 3,128 total.

Newton finished 25th with a 2,178 total.

Versailles edged out Graham, who had 3,741, led by Morgan Heitkamp, who ran away with the sectional title for the Tigers.

Heitkamp rolled games of 201, 268 and 247 for a 716 series, 83 pins in front of the second-place finisher.

Also for Versailles, Haddie Treon finished third overall with a 567 series on games of 187, 202 and 178.

Other Versailles scores included Makenzie Berning, who rolled games of 176, 144 and 199 for a 519 series; Morgan Barlage 167-178, Kalysta Thobe 147 and Jena Mangen 131.

Destiny Osborne led Russia, finishing fourth overall with games of 190, 179 and 174 for a 543 series.

Jalyn Osborne rolled a 456 series with games of 147, 181 and 128.

Other Russia scores were Samatha Gaerke 146-131, Rebecca Osborne 158-118, Savannah Albers 125-127, Avery Shefbuch 149 and Klaryssa O’Reilly 121.

Anna Baker led Newton with games of 132, 146 and 140 for a 418 series, while Alicia Dunning had games of 126, 101 and 108 for a 335 series.

Other Newton scores were Jalyn Mead 90-97, Avery Hartman 83-98, Emily Shellabarger 90-76, Emma Abernathy 111, Mackenzie Caldwell 88 and Natalie Carlin 78.

Piqua teams

bowl at GWOC

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua boys and girls bowling teams competed in the GWOC postseason tournament Saturday.

The Piqua boys finished 13th with 3,661.

Sean Hatke led Piqua with games of 174, 235 and 154 for a 563 series.

Austin Jenkins had games of 175, 213 and 164 for a 557 series, while Caleb Smith rolled games of 211, 195 and 142 for a 548 series.

Nick Jess added games of 160, 156 and 161 for a 477 series.

Shane Kerrigan had a 169 series and Shawn Smith added a 154 series.

Piqua girls finished 15th with 2,869.

Kyra Buchanan led Piqua with games of 142, 170 and 174 for a 486 series, while Katelyn Lear had games of 144, 172 and 151 for a 467 series.

Chloe Koon had a strong showing with games of 214 and 185.

Other Piqua scores were Ashley Peterson 115-90, Skylar Cain 135, Stephanie Davis 102 and Jasmin Gilardi 92.

WRESTLING

Buccs win

final dual

Covington’s high school wrestling team concluded their regular season with a 70-12 victory over Springfield on Saturday. With the win, the Buccs improved their dual meet record to 26-5 for the season.

Gage Kerrigan (195) got things started off for Covington with a pin over Tressel Cochran before Springfield state placer Joe Cochran earned a pin over Dylan Staudt (220). Bryce Keiser (285), Kellan Anderson (106), Cael Vanderhorst (113) and Taylon Viney (120) received forfeits for the Buccs.

David Robinson (126) picked up a win via disqualification over Chance Edmonds following a back and forth match. Riley Richards (132) then earned a 13-4 major decision over Blake Brown. Austin Flick (138) and Deacon Shields (145) kept things rolling for the Buccs with pins over Tristan Keaton and Antonio Miller, before Fletcher Metz (152) picked up a forfeit.

Keringten Martin (160) and Duncan Cooper (170) each win by pin over Hayden Cochran and Dante Webster, respectively, before Springfield’s state alternate Jacob Yost won by fall over Gavin McReynolds (182) to conclude the dual.

Covington will host a D-III sectional wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday.

Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. Friday.