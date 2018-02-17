Edison State basketball teams split games with Lakeland in OCCAC

Staff Reports

The Edison State basketball teams split two games with Lakeland Community College Saturday.

Edison will be back in action, hosting Hocking. The women tipoff at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

MEN

Edison lost to Lakeland 94-81 Saturday after falling behind 45-38 at halftime.

Edison is now 15-10 overall and 3-9 in the OCCAC, while Lakeland is 4-17 overall and 3-9 in the OCCAC.

Hadith Tiggs had a double-double for Edison with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Darryl Robinson had 15 points and five rebounds.

JaBryel Reed had 13 points and four assists, Romello Yaqub scored 12 points, Nick Thompson had six rebounds and Dakota Prichard dished out five assists.

Edison was 34 of 76 from the floor for 45 percent, including seven of 25 from 3-point range for 28 percent. The Chargers converted six of 13 free throws for 46 percent.

Lakeland won the battle of the boards 43-40 and had 11 turnovers to Edison’s 12.

WOMEN

Lauren Monnin had a big game as the Edison women defeated Lakeland 66-61 Saturday.

Edison is now 21-4 overall and 6-4 in the OCCAC, while Lakeland is 15-6 overall and 7-4 in the OCCAC.

The game was close throughout, with Edison leading 18-17, 37-36 and 53-50 at the quarter breaks.

Monnin had a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Holly Frey had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots; while Shania Taylor added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Riley Culver had five rebounds and Jessie Crowell had three steals.

Delesha Jackson had 27 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Lakeland, while Armani Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jayla Sanford scored nine points, Ziona Williams pulled down 10 rebounds and Angel Cannon grabbed eight.

Edison was 26 of 71 from the floor for 37 percent, including three of nine from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers made 11 of 22 free throws for 50 percent.

Lakeland was 24 of 73 from the floor for 33 percent and missed all 18 shots from behind the arc. The Lakers made 13 of 24 free throws for 54 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 54-48, but had 23 turnovers to Lakeland’s 21.