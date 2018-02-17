Postseason action heating up

By Rob Kiser

Postseason action kicks into full swing in the upcoming week in all the winter sports.

Boys Basketball

Action will get underway next Friday and Saturday for a number of teams.

On Friday, Piqua will play Springboro at 5:30 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School in D-I action.

At the same time, Lehman Catholic and Covington will play in Piqua Division IV action at Garbry Gymnasium.

In Division III, Houston and Versailles will play at 7:30 p.m. at Northmont High School.

On Feb. 24, Miami East and Greenon will play in D-III action at 7:30 p.m. at Northmont High School.

Girls Basketball

Miami East already opened tournament play with a win Wednesday and things will get busy this week.

On Saturday, Versailles plays Dixie at noon at Covington in D-III action, while Covington plays National Trail at 11 a.m. in Brookville D-IV action and Russia opens Sidney D-IV play against Fairlawn at noon.

The winner of that game will be back in action on Tuesday, playing Mississinawa Valley at 6 p.m.

At Brookville on Tuesday in D-IV action, Twin Valley South will play the Covington-National Trail winner at 6 p.m., followed by Bradford playing the Catholic Central-Franklin Monroe winner at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday will be a busy night as well.

In Division I at the Vandalia SAC, Piqua will play the Stebbins-Centerville winner at 7:30 p.m.

In Trotwood D-III action, Miami East and Waynesville will meet at 6 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison, with the Versailles-Dixie winner playing Northridge in Covington D-III action at 6 p.m.

In Sidney D-IV action, Lehman Catholic will play the Fort Loramie-Ansonia winner at 6 p.m., followed by Houston playing the Jackson Center-Triad winner at 7:30 p.m.

In Brookville D-IV action, Newton will play the Tri-County North-Troy Christian winner at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the first sectional finals will be held at Sidney.

The upper bracket final will be played at noon, followed by the lower bracket at 1:30 p.m.

Bowling

The postseason got underway Thursday with the boys D-II sectional tournament, while the girls D-II sectional tournament was held Friday.

The district tournament will be held Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Piqua boys and girls will be competing in the Division I sectional tournament this week at Poelking Lanes South.

The boys will roll on Wednesday, followed by the girls on Thursday.

Swimming/Diving

The district meet got underway Wednesday with Division I diving.

Piqua’s Carris Meckstroth finished 21st with 143.10 points.

A number of local swimmers will competing in the swimming competition at district.

Division II competition was Friday, with the Division I competition today.

Wresting

Sectional wrestling tournaments get underway Friday and continue through Saturday, with the top four in each weight class advancing on to the district tournament.

Piqua will compete in one of the Centerville D-I sectionals.

Covington and Miami East will wrestle at the Covington D-III sectional, while Lehman Catholic and Versailles will compete at the Lehman D-III sectional.

Ben Robinson/Call File Photo Graham Shore and Miami East will be looking to rack up pins at the Covington D-III sectional Friday and Saturday. Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Ethan Knapke and Lehman Catholic will be competing in the Lehman D-III sectional tournament Friday and Saturday. Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Cory Cotrell and Piqua will open tournament play against Springboro at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School.