Edison State hoop teams drop games with Owens Community College

The Edison State men’s basketball teams will host Lakeland Community College Saturday, beginning with the women’s game at 1 p.m.

Edison dropped two games with Owens Community College Wednesday in OCCAC action.

MEN

The Edison State men’s basketball team took Owens into overtime in an attempt to avenge an earlier loss before falling 77-71.

Edison dropped to 15-9 overall and 3-8 in OCCAC play, while Owens improved to 17-7 overall and 11-2 in OCCAC play.

Edison trailed by as many as 18 points in the opening half and was still down 42-29 at the break, before rallying.

Edison led 68-66, before Owens made a shot with six seconds to go to tie it.

Edison played without Darryl Robinson, who had 17 points and five rebounds, in the OT and Owens outpointed them 9-3 to get the win.

Romello Yaqub had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, apiece, while Jabryel Reed scored 12 points.

Hadith Tiggs had 10 points and seven rebounds and Dakota Prichard grabbed eight rebounds.

Dru Pettigrew had 20 points and five rebounds for Owens, while Marquevious Wilson had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Gabe Simpson had 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals and Julian Egbo added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Rylan Davis had nine points and eight rebounds.

Edison was 26 of 67 from the floor for 39 percent, including six of 18 from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers made 13 of 24 free throws for 54 percent.

Owens was 29 of 87 from the floor for 33 percent, including eight of 37 from behind the arc for 22 percent. The Express made 11 of 14 free throws for 79 percent.

Owens owned the boards 56-35 and had 10 turnovers to Edison’s two.

WOMEN

The Edison State women lost 83-59.

Edison is now 20-4 overall and 5-4 in OCCAC play, while Owens is 21-4 overall and 11-1 in OCCAC play.

Edison trailed 26-22, 47-38 and 71-52 at the quarter breaks.

Kailani Broyles had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Edison.

Lauren Monnin added 12 points, while Kaylesha Broyles had nine points and Holly Frey grabbed six rebounds.

Dai’Shona Washington-Polk filled out the stat sheet for Owens with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Da’Vina Shelton had 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, while Essence Cowan added 14 points.

Brenda Pennington had 12 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Edison was 20 of 52 from the floor for 39 percent, including three of 15 from behind the arc for 20 percent. The Chargers converted 16 of 22 free throws for 73 percent.

Owens was 29 of 62 from the floor for 47 percent, including seven of 18 from 3-point range for 39 percent. The Express made 18 of 22 free throws for 82 percent.

Owens won the battle of the boards 31-29, but had 22 turnovers to Edison’s 11.